What Investors Need To Know About Companies Working on Coronavirus Vaccines

Contributor
Corinne Cardina The Motley Fool
Published

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) reported incredible efficacy data from a phase 3 trial for their mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate. This news, paired with the equally impressive data from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) about its candidate that takes a similar approach, inspired much hope around the world and injected optimism into the stock market.

The Motley Fool talked to Dr. Leo Nissola about how investors should decide whether to buy stocks of these companies.

Corinne Cardina: My last question for you, because The Motley Fool, we are investors, what might you say to any investors who are considering buying stock of a company that's working on a COVID vaccine, particularly the mRNA vaccine? So Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, do you have any tips?

Dr. Leo Nissola: I wish I did, but I don't really. I usually make my choices based on past successes. If a company was able to produce blockbuster drugs that have saved millions of people's lives, that have time and time and again, being on the right side of history, supporting science, advancing treatments, that would tell me that I would trust that company.

Cardina: Yes, absolutely. Looking at their track record is critical to making any investment decision.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

PFE MRNA BNTX

    Most Popular