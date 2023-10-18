What Investors May Want to Understand About Travelers (TRV) Earnings

Like a lot of things in life, reading and fully understanding an earnings report can be a lot more complex than it seems. If it were just a matter of looking at how much profit a company made over the last three months, it would be a lot easier. That isn’t the case, though. One has to consider revenue too, as well as sales volume, forward guidance, and a whole host of other factors. Sometimes, as with Travelers (TRV)’s report this morning, the reason for a beat or miss of top or bottom line expectations is the driver of the stock, not the size of the number itself.

On the surface, Travelers had a bad quarter relative to expectations. They reported EPS of $1.95, way below the consensus forecast of around $2.99. That is not good, but the fact that they did so on slightly higher than expected revenue of $10.64 billion makes one immediately question how that came about. The comments accompanying the release made that clear. The insurance company recorded catastrophe losses that were up 66% due to wind and hail storms across much of the U.S. during the quarter, and that more than offset 14% growth in premiums.

The first thing that strikes me here is that so many analysts got something like this so wrong. I know there has only been one big storm in New York City recently, but don’t they pay attention to what is going on elsewhere? Or did they expect people not to claim on their insurance when their property was damaged? Or the insurance company to somehow wiggle out of paying claims? Whatever the reason, the fact is that the estimates didn’t account for storms that we all knew happened and the results therefore represented a big miss. The stock initially reacted to that miss.

The first trade after the release was at the low mark on the 1-minute chart above, $165.25. Within a few minutes, though, TRV bounced back, and as I write, is trading in the premarket around $172, 1% above yesterday’s close. Inaccurate estimates notwithstanding, that is pretty surprising after such a big miss, so what is going on? More importantly, what, if anything, does it mean for TRV and other insurance stocks going forward?

Once the initial shock of the miss wore off, traders clearly started looking at the broader picture for Travelers. As I said, premiums climbed significantly last quarter and that tends to be sticky business that can repeat in the future. A rash of catastrophic storms, on the other hand, probably won’t. I know that climate change seems to be driving more extreme weather events around the world, but that has been known for some time and is priced into insurance stocks to some extent. What happened last quarter is that a bunch of those events came in quick succession and these things tend to revert to the mean over time.

The other thing that changed on the positive side was the company’s income from interest, and that is also repeatable. Insurance companies are required to hold large amounts of money in safe, liquid assets to cover potential losses. That means a lot of short-term government debt, which has climbed from a zero return to a quite respectable yield, over 5% currently on the 2-Year, for example. That could go down, of course, but with the idea of “higher for longer” gaining traction, the market doesn’t believe it will drop to any significant degree any time soon.

The initial shock of a big company missing estimates for EPS by such a big margin is therefore being replaced by a more nuanced look at their overall results, and the news is actually good. The miss was caused by a confluence of events that is probably not going to be repeated but underneath that, the fundamentals of the business are good, and look likely to remain so for some time. That is why TRV is looking to open higher on a big miss, and it is also why that stock and insurance stocks in general could provide some insurance of a different kind for investors with the next few months.

