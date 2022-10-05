What Investors Can Learn from Chip Manufacturing Companies

As the financial world is distracted by the latest plot twist in the “will he, won’t he” saga of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter (TWTR), there is another unfolding story that is getting lost, one which has a far wider and deeper significance and that may well have been one of the things that sparked the rally we have seen over the last two days. Chip manufacturers, whose business is inherently cyclical, are gearing up for a recovery, even before the recession from which we will recover has really begun. There is an important lesson here for investors.

If it were just one company in the space investing for the future, then you could say that it was an example of a corporation taking a gamble, investing to give themselves a competitive edge in the hope or belief that the market for their products will improve. But it isn’t. Two of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technologies (MU) have, over the last couple of days, separately announced plans to invest big money in anticipation of increased demand.

That matters because their chips are used in a wide range of electronics and Internet of Things products that are bought by both consumers and businesses. If they, who are very used to navigating cyclical markets and predicting ebbs and flows in global growth, are starting to look forward to a robust bounce back that will increase demand, how long is it before others follow suit? Probably not too long.

Semiconductor companies have, over the years, developed the ability to react to short-term conditions, while simultaneously making long-term plans. For example, from 2008-2010, as the world was grappling with a deep recession, Micron was pursuing a two-pronged strategy. They, like just about every company at the time, were laying people off and cutting overhead to navigate the short-term conditions. But at the same time, they were making acquisitions, preparing for the bounce-back by investing in both IP and production capacity. That seemed confusing at the time but with hindsight, it was genius.

Their stock back then was trading at well under $10, hitting a low of $1.59 late in 2008, then climbed to a high of $98.45 late last year. You can say that that was down to the surge in chip demand that came as the world went electronic, but that would have meant nothing if MU weren’t able to take advantage of it.

What they were doing was the corporate version of Warren Buffett’s famous strategy of being greedy when others are fearful, but in a very strategic manner. They understood what was going on in the moment but were still able to look forward to better times and prepare for them. The fact that both they and Samsung are currently doing exactly that once again should serve as a reminder to investors that even as we react to a market that is volatile and trending downwards, we should be looking for long-term opportunities.

What we saw over the last two days may turn out to be just another bear market rally, and we may yet go lower. In fact, I believe we will. The Fed has a fight on its hands with inflation and, in the past, interest rates have had to be raised to above the inflation rate before real progress in that battle can be made. That suggests more rate hikes, and therefore a continued bearish sentiment this quarter. However, Micron and Samsung’s actions indicate that they are looking beyond that.

We as investors should probably be doing so, too, and that means having the courage to make some strategic acquisitions as the market tumbles. Buying MU itself may be one way to do that, and I also like Apple (AAPL) for that kind of long-term, solid company play. Personally, I am adding a couple of much riskier plays with higher upside like say, Rivian (RIVN) to the long-term mix but given the risks to a young company like that should things get a lot worse, that may not be for everybody.

The specifics of what you choose to buy aren’t that important, though. What matters is that, like Micron and Samsung, you understand that as scary as it looks when markets tumble, this too shall end, and that you invest with an eye to the time when it does.

