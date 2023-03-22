What Investors Can Expect from the Fed's Decision and How to Play It

The end of a scheduled FOMC meeting and the release of the Fed’s decision on rates always has been and still is a major event for market participants. Even when things are working well and rates are being held steady, it provides a well-informed commentary on the economy from smart people, which gives even a boring, completely predictable decision value. Granted, we haven't had a "boring" Federal Reserve decision in what feels like quite a while. When policy is being adjusted, which seems to have been pretty much a permanent state for a few years now, Fed days are even more important. During times of flux, a rate change, or sometimes the lack of one, is significant, of course, but so is the statement that typically accompanies the decision.

In fact, with the Fed attempting to be transparent and giving markets a lot of hints as to what they intend going into every meeting, the verbiage has now become much more important than the numbers. We have all become Fed watchers, parsing every word, every comma, and every period of the prepared release, looking for changes and for hints at what is to come.

That has led to us all becoming forecasters and analysts, too. Everyone seems to have an opinion as to what the Fed will do on days like this, but they also have a strong view on what they should do. The problem is that everyone giving their opinion is less informed than those who are making the decision, rendering their opinions essentially useless. With that in mind, I won't get into what I think the Fed should do. Instead, I will focus on what the market thinks is most likely and what that will mean for traders and investors.

As it stands, Fed Funds futures are pricing in an 86% chance of a 0.25% hike today, with only a 14% chance of no change. It should be noted that as this article from CMEgroup.com shows, the market has historically tended to underestimate rate hikes in the latter stages of tightening cycles. It therefore seems reasonable to assume that we will get 25 basis points this afternoon. The uncertainty, and therefore the risk, comes from how the committee will explain their decision in the statement that accompanies the announcement. If they do institute a 25 basis point hike, the focus will therefore be on the statement, but investors shouldn’t lose sight of the significance of the decision itself.

Quite frankly, we should know by now that the “guidance” given in these statements is basically worthless. This is the same Chair and FOMC that popularized the word “transitory” to describe inflation well beyond the point when it was clear that inflation was anything but "transitory," and whose “dot plot” continued to forecast just some minor tweaking of short-term rates as a result. They have told us time and again that they are “data dependent” but haven’t really been clear which data they are looking at. Is it core CPI, the actual measure of underlying inflation in the economy? Or is it the jobs report, an indicator of the financial health of consumers? Do they factor in growth? Is there some other metric they are following, of which we are currently unaware? “Data dependent” doesn’t answer questions, it creates them, so that phrase or anything similar about monitoring the situation can essentially be ignored by investors.

Rather than look at what they say, look at what they do. Any rate hike in the current environment sends the market two messages, one positive and one not so much.

The positive is that a Fed that raises rates in this environment clearly isn’t unduly worried about the situation in the banking sector. They, more than anyone, as the lender of last resort and regulator of the industry, understand liquidity risks in banking. If they don’t think a pause is warranted, we should all be reassured. On the other hand, it says that despite some recent slowing of the rate of inflation, they still see it as enough of a problem that they deem it necessary to keep hiking rates, even at a time when bank liquidity is being questioned by the market.

That double-edged sword may seem like it suggests that investors should just sit tight after today’s announcement and statement, and that is probably the best strategy. However, some action could be warranted if there is any big move this afternoon. If a 25 basis point hike and acknowledgement of the risks involved in that produces a significant initial move down, it will be a buying opportunity. At some point before too long, the other edge of the sword will be considered, and the market will bounce back. And the same applies in reverse, too. If the market focuses on the positive, there will be a reckoning at some point of the negative and an upward move will retrace.

The market is quite finely balanced right now between optimism and pessimism, and for good reason. Almost nothing the Fed says or does this afternoon will change that. As important as today's decision and accompanying statement seems, any market response is likely to be temporary given that there are two equally valid ways of interpreting what they do. As a result of that, a contrarian trade on any initial move looks like the best way for traders and investors to play this.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.