What This Invesco Insider Move Signals With the Stock Up 63%

Key Points

The transaction involved 26,002 shares withheld to satisfy tax obligations at a value of $702,000 based on the $27.01 per-share price.

The disposition reduced the insider's direct common stock position by 17%.

This was a non-discretionary event related to the vesting of equity awards and does not reflect a change in the insider's market sentiment.

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Jeffrey H. Kupor, a senior managing director of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), executed a non-discretionary disposition of 26,002 shares on July 2, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 26,002 Transaction value $702,314 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 125,818 Post-transaction value $3.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.01); post-transaction value based on July 02, 2026 market close ($27.01).

Key questions

What was the specific nature of this disposition?

The transaction was executed for the sole purpose of covering tax withholding liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units. Because these shares were withheld by the company to meet regulatory requirements, the move was non-discretionary and did not involve an open-market sale.

The transaction was executed for the sole purpose of covering tax withholding liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units. Because these shares were withheld by the company to meet regulatory requirements, the move was non-discretionary and did not involve an open-market sale. What is the scale of the insider's remaining equity exposure?

Following this transaction, Jeffrey H. Kupor maintains a direct ownership stake of 125,818 shares. At the July 6, 2026 market close price of $27.83, this remaining position is valued at approximately $3.5 million, ensuring continued alignment with company performance.

Following this transaction, Jeffrey H. Kupor maintains a direct ownership stake of 125,818 shares. At the July 6, 2026 market close price of $27.83, this remaining position is valued at approximately $3.5 million, ensuring continued alignment with company performance. How has the stock performed leading up to this vesting event?

As of the July 2, 2026 transaction date, Invesco had delivered a one-year total return of 63%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-06) $27.83 Market Capitalization $12.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.6 billion Net Income (TTM) -$243.4 million

Company Snapshot

Invesco offers a comprehensive suite of investment products, including mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans, generating revenue through asset management fees and advisory services.

The company operates a diversified asset management business model that generates recurring revenue through management fees charged on assets under management across multiple product categories and geographic markets.

Invesco serves institutional investors, financial advisors, and retail investors globally, with a focus on providing scalable investment solutions across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset strategies.

Invesco Ltd. is a global asset management firm operating from its Atlanta headquarters. The company has established a diversified financial services platform spanning multiple asset classes and distribution channels, positioning itself as a significant player in the competitive asset management industry. With TTM revenue of $6.6 billion, Invesco leverages scale and product breadth to compete across institutional and retail segments.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately isn't the kind that should register on anyone's radar, because Kupor didn't actually choose to sell anything. These shares were withheld by Invesco to cover the taxes owed when his restricted stock vested, a bookkeeping step that happens automatically the moment the units convert.



With the noise cleared, what's left is a business seemingly hitting its stride. Invesco recently posted its 11th straight quarter of positive organic growth, pulling in nearly $22 billion of net inflows and ending the quarter at $2.2 trillion in assets. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.57 per share from $0.44 one year earlier, and the board raised the dividend and authorized another $1 billion buyback. CEO Andrew Schlossberg pointed to broad demand across the platform. For long-term investors, the takeaway is to ignore this filing, and instead watch flows and fee rates, especially whether QQQ outflows reverse, since that's what actually moves Invesco.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.