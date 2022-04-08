What Interest Rates, GDP Growth, and Corporate Earnings Really Say About the Economy

Over the last month or so, you may have heard a lot of talk about the Treasury market: “Rising rates,” “the Fed,” and “inversion” are oft-quoted reasons for down days in the stock market. To most people, it all sounds a bit scary -- after all, many (including myself) have been saying for years that ultra-low interest rates have been fueling market strength, so isn’t it reasonable to expect to give back those gains in a rising rate environment? If the economy had remained static, then perhaps yes, but it hasn’t. High interest rates without growth would result in stock market losses, but that isn't what we've experienced. While corporate earnings growth is slowing, we are still seeing growth.

What we have instead is a worse situation than we had a few months ago. So what exactly are we looking at, here? Let’s start with rates. They are higher than they have been recently, but not high relative to historical norms:

The chart above shows that the one hike that the Fed has implemented so far, along with expectations for further moves in the same direction, has pushed the ten-year yield higher, but only back to where it last was in early 2019. Since then, we experienced a complete shutdown of the economy due to the pandemic, which saw rates cut by necessity. It's hard to argue that around 2.7% on both the 10-Year and 30-Year treasury equate to high rates, especially given all that has happened over the last two years.

What is worrying is that those two are trading right around the same level. In bond market parlance, the yield curve is flat. That suggests that the market believes that as the Fed pushes rates higher to combat inflation, they will inevitably choke off growth, leading to a recessionary environment that necessitates a swing back in the other direction with rate cuts coming in a few years. Keep in mind, however, that this an assumption that ignores the context for these recent hikes and why they're happening in the first place, as well as its historical context.

Then we can look at GDP. The chart for GDP growth looks pretty weird over the last few years but, following the dramatic drop off as Covid took hold and the equally dramatic bounce back, growth is still above where it had been for many years prior to the pandemic. Corporate profits have also bounced back and the recovery overshot the starting point for the drop. According to data from the St. Louis Fed, in Q4 of 2019, just before the pandemic, total S&P 500 profits stood at around $1.57 billion. Last quarter, they were $1.7 billion.

With growth and profits having fully recovered and then some, is it any wonder that markets soared?

What remains to be seen is whether supply chain concerns and inflation have any lasting negative impact on growth and profits, taking both back below those 2019 levels. They already have had some effect, and profits for Q1 are expected to be hit. Estimates for earnings growth in the just-finished quarter have been cut from 4.3% last month to 3.7% this. However, once again, while that is comparatively lower, would 3.7% year on year earnings growth in a quarter that saw the start of a major war in Eastern Europe be bad in real terms?

For sure, things look worse now than they did a while back, but the last two years have been so exceptional that it is hard to assess what that really means. Rates near zero and massive fiscal stimulus have distorted markets to such an extent that it is almost impossible to assign a neutral rate on the 10-Year or to know whether 3.7% earnings growth is good, as it would appear compared to historic norms, or bad, as it would seem to be when compared to the last few quarters and previous expectations for this coming one.

With so many questions unanswered, that gives us still one more question: What is an investor to do? In short, what it means is that this is not a time to be taking any drastic action. What we have is not disaster, but rather uncertainty and a lack of clarity. That's never a good thing for the stock market, but nor are they necessarily harbingers of recession or of massive problems to come. It simply means that we must wait and see and in the meantime, stay invested.

