What Insurance Marketing Professionals Can Do to Convert Leads to Prospects

Insurance marketing lead conversion is one of the most challenging tasks to master. How do you generate consistent new business that will continuously flow through the sales funnel while maintaining SEC marketing compliance?

HOW INSURANCE ADVISORS USE MARKETING TO CONVERT MORE LEADS

To increase your insurance marketing lead conversion rates, you must first look at your investment advisor marketing efforts.

The goal of marketing strategies for financial advisors should be to guide each prospect smoothly through the funnel from prospect to client.

The first step is to create valuable content to entice online visitors to give you their contact information in order to access the gated content. Be sure to include an SEC marketing compliance review in your content workflow.

Leads continue to move through the buyer’s journey as both the marketing and sales teams qualify them. You continue to provide them with valuable content until they schedule a call or meeting.

Finally, you hand them off to the sales team and let the closers work their magic.

Analytics are critical to understanding what worked well and what can be improved. You can measure your efforts to see your insurance marketing lead conversion results, so you don’t waste your advertising dollars on marketing strategies for financial advisors that don’t provide results.

USING MARKETING STRATEGIES TO BUILD A BETTER RAPPORT WITH CLIENTS

Are you looking for a growth-minded approach to getting new client references and referrals?

You can target prospects, convert leads, and turn existing customers into insurance marketing lead conversion sources with the right investment advisor marketing plan.

We’re in the relationship-building business. Successful marketing strategies for financial advisors cultivate more business by delighting existing customers and soliciting referrals from them.

Build strong relationships, but maintain SEC marketing compliance throughout all of your financial advisor client communications.

GETTING THE RIGHT INFORMATION TO YOUR CLIENTS AT THE RIGHT TIME

One way to increase your insurance marketing lead conversion rates is to invest in innovative tech services that will encourage better financial advisor client communications. Technology makes digital marketing possible. It’s important to use social media as a means of sharing information with your audience at the right time, but be mindful of SEC marketing compliance rules.

Develop a responsive lead nurturing email campaign in your customer relationship management (CRM) program. This allows you to deliver customized messaging to your prospects when they need it most. Tailor the messaging and offer to the prospect’s past behavior and interactions with your firm.

Most SAAS companies offer free informational resources to their clients. Take advantage of those to get more out of your systems. If you’re unhappy with the technology you’re using, research other software companies and CRMs to see if there’s a better product for you.

Clarity Insurance Marketing is an insurance marketing organization (IMO) that facilitates advanced product screening, selection, and support for all lines of fixed insurance products.

Fixed Annuities

Indexed Annuities

Single Premium

Traditional Life Insurance

Asset-Based Long-Term Care Products

At Clarity, we are dedicated to implementing best interest practices that mitigate risks effectively. Clarity Insurance Marketing helps institutions, advisors, and ultimately families nationwide.

Originally published on C2P Enterprises.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.