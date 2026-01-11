What This Insider Trim at AnaptysBio Means for Investors After a 260% Stock Rally

Key Points

An AnaptysBio director sold 3,900 shares of the stock on Dec. 23 for a total value of $193,342.50.

The sale represented 28.82% of J. Anthony Ware's direct holdings, as reported, reducing his position from 13,530 to 9,630 shares.

All shares sold were held directly, with no involvement from indirect entities or derivative instruments.

On Dec. 23, AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director J. Anthony Ware executed an open-market sale of 3,900 shares for a transaction value of $193,342.50, representing 28.82% of his direct holdings, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,900 Transaction value $193,342.50 Post-transaction shares (direct) 9,630 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $481,885.20

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($49.58); post-transaction value based on the Dec. 23 market close ($50.04).

Key questions

How material was the reduction in direct ownership from this transaction?

The sale reduced Ware's direct holdings by 28.82%, leaving him with 9,630 shares, a substantial adjustment in exposure within a single event.

No; all shares were held and sold directly, with no indirect ownership via trusts or related entities, emphasizing a personal portfolio decision.

This is the only open-market sale in the reporting period; the preceding five filings were administrative in nature. This trade is a notable shift from historical activity.

The sale occurred with the stock priced at $50.04 at market close, after a 264.63% one-year return as of Dec. 23, suggesting Ware acted during a period of elevated share price and realized gains.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 12/23/25) $49.58 Market capitalization $1.39 billion Revenue (TTM) $169.47 million 1-year price change 264.63%

* 1-year performance calculated using Dec. 23, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

AnaptysBio develops therapeutic antibodies targeting inflammation and immuno-oncology, with key programs including imsidolimab (IL-36R inhibitor), rosnilimab (anti-PD-1 agonist), and ANB032 (anti-BTLA modulator).

The company generates revenue through proprietary clinical pipeline advancement and strategic collaborations, including licensing agreements with major pharmaceutical partners such as GlaxoSmithKline and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

It develops therapeutic antibodies for dermatological and immunological diseases and advances programs to preclinical and clinical milestones through collaborations with pharmaceutical partners.

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of antibody therapies for inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The company leverages a focused pipeline and strategic partnerships to advance novel therapeutics in areas of high unmet medical need. Its collaborative approach and targeted R&D strategy position it as a key innovator within the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

After a year in which AnaptysBio shares surged more than 260%, far outpacing the S&P 500’s roughly 17% gain, modest liquidity events become easier to contextualize as portfolio management rather than conviction shifts.



The sale trimmed J. Anthony Ware’s direct ownership by just under a third, but it did not materially reduce his economic alignment with the company. Beyond the 9,630 shares he continues to hold outright, Ware also retains options to purchase an additional 126,085 shares and 6,030 restricted stock units, preserving significant upside participation. Importantly, this was his first open-market sale after a series of administrative filings, suggesting timing aligned with valuation rather than a change in outlook.



AnaptysBio’s latest quarterly release reinforced why the stock has performed so strongly. The company reported $256.7 million in cash and investments at the end of the third quarter and collaboration revenue of $76.3 million, up from $30 million one year earlier. With this in mind, and despite the staggering headline rally in share prices, it’s important to remember that insider trimming after outsized gains does little to alter the underlying thesis when balance sheet strength and royalty visibility remain intact.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private negotiation or company programs.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned via a trust, partnership, or other entity, rather than held personally.

Administrative-only filings: Regulatory disclosures reporting non-trading events, such as grants or transfers, not actual share sales or purchases.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to material nonpublic information.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on underlying assets, such as options or warrants.

Imsidolimab: An investigational antibody drug targeting the IL-36 receptor, developed for inflammatory diseases.

Rosnilimab: An experimental antibody therapy designed as an anti-PD-1 agonist for immuno-oncology applications.

ANB032: A clinical-stage antibody drug candidate targeting BTLA, involved in immune regulation.

Preclinical: The stage of drug development before testing in humans, involving laboratory and animal studies.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AnaptysBio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.