What This Insider Sale Means as Rivian Raises Guidance to 70,000 Vehicles

Key Points

A Rivian director reported selling 20,000 shares for $400,000 on July 6, 2026, as the company's one-year total return stood at 54%.

The transaction represented 15% of the insider's indirect equity holdings as reported in the Form 4 filing.

Shares were held indirectly through The Boone Family Trust dated August 6, 2015, with about 116,000 shares remaining in the director's direct account.

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Karen Boone, a director at Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), sold 20,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 6, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $400,000 Shares sold 20,000 Post-transaction shares (total) 225,794 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 115,794 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 110,000 Post-transaction value ~$4.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($20.00); post-transaction value based on July 6, 2026 market close ($20.14).

Key questions

How does this transaction align with the director's total equity exposure?

Boone reduced her indirect stake by 15%, which accounted for an 8% reduction in her total interest as reported in the Form 4. Following this sale, she maintains a combined position of about 226,000 shares, split between 116,000 shares held directly and 110,000 shares held through The Boone Family Trust dated August 6, 2015.

Boone reduced her indirect stake by 15%, which accounted for an 8% reduction in her total interest as reported in the Form 4. Following this sale, she maintains a combined position of about 226,000 shares, split between 116,000 shares held directly and 110,000 shares held through The Boone Family Trust dated August 6, 2015. What regulatory and contractual frameworks governed the timing of this sale?

The transaction was carried out under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on November 24, 2025, providing a structured mechanism for liquidity. Notably, the sale occurred on the same date the director entered into a new 45-day lock-up agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, utilizing an exception for existing trading plans.

The transaction was carried out under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on November 24, 2025, providing a structured mechanism for liquidity. Notably, the sale occurred on the same date the director entered into a new 45-day lock-up agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, utilizing an exception for existing trading plans. What is the company's current valuation and business focus?

Based in Irvine, Rivian Automotive specializes in the design and manufacturing of electric vehicles, including consumer pickup trucks and SUVs, and maintains a commercial van platform in partnership with Amazon.com. As of the July 7 market close, the company has a market capitalization of $20.9 billion, with trailing-12-month revenue of $5.5 billion and a net loss of -$3.5 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-07) $16.49 Market Capitalization $20.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.5 billion Net Income (TTM) -$3.5 billion

Company Snapshot

Rivian designs, engineers, and manufactures premium electric vehicles, including five-passenger electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles for consumers, as well as commercial electric delivery vans developed in partnership with Amazon.com.

The company operates a direct-to-consumer sales model across both consumer and commercial segments, generating revenue through vehicle sales and related accessories while scaling production capacity to achieve profitability.

Rivian targets affluent individual consumers seeking premium electric vehicles and commercial fleet operators, particularly Amazon, which represents a significant customer base for the company's commercial delivery platform.

Rivian Automotive is a vertically integrated electric vehicle manufacturer with TTM revenues of $5.5 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the emerging premium EV segment. The company leverages strategic partnerships, particularly with Amazon, to diversify revenue streams across consumer and commercial markets while building manufacturing scale. With 14,861 employees and operations centered in Irvine, California, Rivian is executing a capital-intensive strategy to achieve profitability through volume production and operational efficiency improvements.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a footnote in a much busier week for Rivian. The trade effectively ran on autopilot under a plan Boone adopted back in November, and at $400,000 it leaves her with roughly $4.6 million in stock. The more telling detail is the lock-up: she signed a fresh 45-day agreement with Goldman Sachs the same day, the kind of housekeeping that accompanies a capital raise, and Rivian filed a common stock offering prospectus on July 6, and three days later, the firm said it had raised an estimated $1.32 billion to help support a financing arrangement with the Department of Energy.



Her sale also landed amid some operational momentum. Second-quarter deliveries hit 12,194, well above guidance of 9,000 to 11,000, and management raised its full-year target to 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles, crediting "robust growth quarter-over-quarter in EDV and R1." The catch is that Rivian still burns cash, guiding to an adjusted EBITDA loss of up to $2.1 billion this year against $4.84 billion in cash plus $1 billion from Volkswagen.



For long-term investors, skip the sale and watch two numbers: the R2 production ramp and quarterly cash burn. The race between them decides whether today's $20.9 billion valuation ends up looking cheap or generous. The firm reports earnings on July 30.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.