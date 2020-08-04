What' in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q2 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $2.39 billion, indicating decline of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The expected decline is likely to get partially offset by the positive impact of internal growth and acquisitions.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating decline of 24.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Lower recycled commodity prices are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of -0.46% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2020 earnings.

Fiserv FISV has an Earnings ESP of +3.14% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Waste Connections WCN has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.

