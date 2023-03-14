What Impact Will the CPI Report Have on the Stock Market?

To some extent, this morning’s release of CPI data has been overshadowed by the collapse of Silicon Valley bank on Friday, the federal takeover of Signature Bank, and the perceived problems at other regionals. As with any news these days, those problems in the banking sector were filtered through the lens of what it might mean for the Fed’s decision next week. However, we were reminded this morning that that decision will be, or at least should be, made based on progress against inflation. That is what the Fed has consistently said it will do and what they have done so far, but has the situation changed after the release of the February CPI report?

At first glance, the actual numbers were not that exciting. Headline inflation came in right where analysts had predicted at 0.4% for the month and 6% for the year, while the core number, which takes out the volatile food and energy sectors, marginally higher than expected at 0.5% month on month but in line at 5.5% on an annual basis. All in all, the report reinforces the picture that we have already formed of inflation falling, but slowly, and still at a level that is potentially damaging to the economy. Still, the question remains: will the Fed look at that as meaning that they are on the right track and should keep hiking, albeit at a slower pace, or does the “as expected” release give them license to pause next week in the light of the problems in the banking sector?

There are some, including an analyst at Nomura, who are even saying that the FOMC will not just pause but actively cut rates when they meet next week. That prediction, however, looks more like an attempt to get people talking about the individual concerned than any rational analysis. I am all in favor of the Fed understanding the concept of a policy time lag and slowing for a while to see what happens from here, but with inflation still at 6%, actively cutting rates would be crazy. It would be crazy, not just in terms of its impact on inflation, but also in terms of the message it sends about the banking industry.

The Fed, the Treasury, the President and just about anybody in government who has been asked have been going out of their way to reassure depositors and investors that this is really no big deal. They understand that bank runs, which is what this was, are about perception as much as reality. No bank ever holds cash one for one to cover deposits, because if they did, they couldn’t make any money. That is the way the banking system works, but the system only works as long as depositors believe they can get their money in cash when they ask for it. When that belief dies, we see what we saw last week at SVB.

With this being the situation, then, why on Earth would the Fed introduce more uncertainty by reversing policy? A rate cut with inflation still at 6% would suggest that they thought that the banking problem was much more widespread than we have so far seen. Far from reassuring traders, investors and bank depositors, that would have the opposite effect and would run the risk of creating a real, lasting crisis.

Pausing, on the other hand, is still within the bounds of what many would consider a normal, non-panicked response to the problems. However, this morning’s data suggest that even that would be inappropriate. After a period of volatility, the market seems to be reacting positively to the CPI numbers, presumably on the basis that they weren’t as bad as they could have been. That is true, but nor were they good enough to give the Fed an excuse to change policy without that looking like a panic move in the face of potential widespread problems in banking.

It seems, then, that a 25 basis point hike next week, with a carefully worded statement that recognizes but plays down the impact of higher rates on banks’ reserves, is still the most likely outcome from next week’s meeting. That expectation will allow the market to put that conversation about liquidity at individual banks on hold for a while and concentrate on the questions around the bigger picture. Is there a chance that inflation can be controlled without a recession? And what are the chances of contagion in banking as a whole? That is what traders are focused on this morning after a neutral CPI report and based on the early reaction to the numbers, the answers to those questions seem to be positive for now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.