What This Immunome Sale Means a Day Before a Big FDA Milestone

Key Points

An Immunome insider sold 100,000 shares for $2.4 million based on weighted average prices on July 6, 2026 and July 7, 2026.

The transaction represents 32% of the insider's total equity holdings in the company.

The disposal was conducted indirectly through a legal entity where the insider serves as a managing member.

The activity was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 31, 2026, providing for automated liquidity.

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Isaac Barchas, a director at Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM), executed a sale of 100,000 shares in a transaction disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$2.4 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 100,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 103,259 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 108,504 Post-transaction value $5.16 million

Key questions

What were the mechanics of this indirect sale?

The disposal was facilitated by AMBHMC II LLC under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to set up a predetermined schedule for selling stock to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information.

The disposal was facilitated by AMBHMC II LLC under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to set up a predetermined schedule for selling stock to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information. What is the insider's residual interest in the company?

Following this transaction, Isaac Barchas maintains a significant position, including 103,259 directly held shares and 108,504 shares held indirectly through AMBHMC II LLC.

Following this transaction, Isaac Barchas maintains a significant position, including 103,259 directly held shares and 108,504 shares held indirectly through AMBHMC II LLC. How has the stock performed leading up to this filing?

The sale at $24.13 per share occurred as the company generated a 181% one-year total return as of the July 7, 2026 transaction date, while shares were priced at $23.90 as of the July 6, 2026 market close.

The sale at $24.13 per share occurred as the company generated a 181% one-year total return as of the July 7, 2026 transaction date, while shares were priced at $23.90 as of the July 6, 2026 market close. What are the company's current financial fundamentals?

The company is currently developing its oncology pipeline with trailing-twelve-month revenue of $4.0 million and a net loss of $224.6 million, according to its latest financial reporting.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-06) $23.90 Market Capitalization $2.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.0 million Net Income (TTM) -$224.6 million

Company Snapshot

Immunome develops and commercializes antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and oncology therapeutics.

The company operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model focused on the discovery, design, and development of targeted oncology therapeutics, with revenue generation anticipated upon regulatory approval and commercialization of pipeline assets.

Immunome targets oncology patients and healthcare providers in the United States, with particular focus on rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, including desmoid tumors and other orphan indications.

Immunome is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, currently generating minimal revenue of $4.0 million TTM while investing substantially in research and development of its oncology pipeline. The company's strategic focus on antibody-drug conjugates and gamma secretase inhibitors positions it within the competitive landscape of precision oncology therapeutics. Immunome is advancing multiple clinical programs with the objective of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.

What this transaction means for investors

These shares went out through an investment LLC under a plan set well in advance, and the sale landed right as Immunome cleared a real milestone: The day after the sale, the FDA accepted its lead drug's application for review. Immunome's varegacestat, an oral desmoid tumor therapy, now has an FDA decision date of April 28, 2027, backed by Phase 3 data showing an 84% lower risk of progression. An insider selling into strength on a preset plan, while a catalyst is breaking the right way, is close to the opposite of a warning sign.



As of March 31, the company reported $582.7 million in cash, enough to fund operations into 2028, though its net loss widened to $53.8 million last quarter from $41.6 million one year prior as spending ramped toward a potential launch. For long-term investors, however, it’s important to ignore the insider noise. The company’s trajectory effectively hinges on the April 2027 approval decision and whether the deep ADC pipeline behind it delivers. So those will be the catalysts to watch.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.