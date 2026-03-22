What I'm Watching With Western Union To See If They Beat The Market

Key Points

Western Union helps people transfer money worldwide.

Competition has increased, but Western Union has been fighting back.

10 stocks we like better than Western Union ›

Western Union (NYSE: WU) has an iconic, trusted name and a business dating back to the mid-1800s. That didn't protect the company from competitors who used the internet to offer lower costs and easier-to-access money transfer services. Since 2020, Western Union's stock has lost roughly two-thirds of its value. But a turning point for the business could be on the horizon.

Western Union has struggled

Wall Street didn't miss any memos; Western Union's revenues have been heading lower for years. There was a slight uptick during the coronavirus pandemic, but demand for its services has clearly been in decline. Earnings, meanwhile, have been volatile.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

One of the biggest problems is that competitors have used the internet to offer competing services. Upstarts often attempt to undercut existing companies on price, siphoning off customers. That has had a predictable impact on Western Union's business. And the increased competition has forced Western Union to invest in improving its own offering to compete with the upstarts.

Western Union is a different company today

A lot of heavy lifting has taken place at the financial services provider. Most notably, Western Union has leaned heavily into modernizing its technology, shifting toward the web while still maintaining its highly visible physical presence. That means it still has wide brand recognition, but now it also has a better ability to take on the start-ups that were pulling its customers away.

However, the bigger story for investors is the company's adjusted operating margin. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Western Union's margin was 17%. It jumped to 19% in the first half of 2025 and then rose to 20% in the second half. Year over year, the company's adjusted operating margin increased three percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2025. That's an early sign that Western Union could be nearing an important inflection point as a business.

Investors are starting to notice Western Union's success

Over the past six months, Western Union's stock price has increased by about 10%. The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has lost roughly 1% over that same span. With a lofty 10% dividend yield and a turnaround plan that appears to be gaining traction, I'm watching to see if Western Union can keep improving its margins.

That said, Western Union is only appropriate for more aggressive dividend investors. Fourth-quarter earnings more than covered the quarterly dividend, but the turnaround here is still in its early stages.

Should you buy stock in Western Union right now?

Before you buy stock in Western Union, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Western Union wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 22, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.