What I Am Thankful For As An Investor This Holiday Season

It is Thanksgiving week in America. I am English, so Thanksgiving is not a tradition that I grew up with but now that I live here, it is by far my favorite American holiday. A day focused on family and eating and drinking, with a little football thrown in, can’t be a bad thing. But it is the deeper meaning of the day that appeals to me. It is good to take time to reflect on the good things in our lives, and that applies to traders and investors too. Success in financial markets takes many different approaches, but one of the most important is an ability to see the possible downside of any trade. That means that there is a tendency to imagine all the potentially bad scenarios at any given point, so concentrating on the good for a while is a welcome relief.

With that in mind, here are the things that I am most thankful for this year.

Looking back on 2019 so far, there are plenty of things that could have derailed stocks, yet here we are in November, trading at record highs. That could be down to one of two things: Either the market is frothy, with high multiples and a refusal to see potential problems, or the high levels of the indices simply reflect good economic conditions.

The average P/Es of the major indices are a bit higher than they were a year or so ago, but not by enough to scream overvaluation. Rather, what we are seeing is an economy that is still showing steady growth, despite some potentially serious headwinds.

If you had told me a year ago that the trade war would still be ongoing, or even escalating, at this time I would have predicted that we would be in the midst of a major economic slowdown and market correction. That hasn’t happened. Instead, corporations have adapted to minimize the negative effects, allowing the economy to continue growing at a reasonable pace, and stocks to keep climbing.

It could be argued that without the trade dispute, things would be even better, or that at some point, sustained tariffs will take a toll. Or, to look at it in the positive spirit of Thanksgiving, it could be that without the dampening effect of trade we would have overheated by now and be facing other problems. Either way, I’ll take steady growth, low unemployment and low inflation every time, so I am thankful for the resilience of the U.S. economy.

I am also thankful for the Fed. I know that may not be a particularly common or popular sentiment right now, but the evidence speaks for itself. We have had over a decade of growth, with inflation under control. I remember all too well the dark days in early 2009, when it felt like stocks were going to zero and panic was an everyday occurrence. In part, the recovery from that has been due to the natural cyclicality of the economy, but it has been maintained by prudent monetary policy.

The Fed, under Ben Bernanke at the time, quickly realized that there would be little fiscal help coming from Congress and that if the recovery were to be sustained, it would take some aggressive monetary policy actions. That continued under Janet Yellen and now Jay Powell, with the central bank all too often looking like the steady hand at the tiller, even as they are attacked by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

On a more personal note, I am thankful that I am still here, contributing to Nasdaq.com every day. I started here on an occasional basis in June of 2012 and began contributing daily a year later. I am grateful for the opportunity to do so, not because I get to give everybody my opinion, as satisfying as that often is, but because it keeps me involved in the thing that I am most passionate about and that has been my job for over three decades now, financial markets.

It is all too easy as a trader or investor to focus only on the bad. That keeps you grounded and enables you to prepare for the trades that don’t work out but, as useful as that is, it is no way to live your life. So, this week, be thankful that we are at record highs, not skeptical. Be thankful that those in charge over the last ten years have enabled us to get here and be grateful for your own blessings.

