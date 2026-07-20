What This Heritage Financial Insider Move Signals With the Stock Up 20%

Key Points

The chief information officer of Heritage Financial disposed of 3,379 shares at $30.52 per share for a total value of $103,000 on July 17, 2026.

The activity was non-discretionary, executed as a sell-to-cover transaction to satisfy tax withholding obligations following an option exercise.

The executive continues to common stock directly, providing ongoing exposure to equity performance.

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William Glasby, the chief information officer of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA), reported a disposition of 3,379 shares of the company on July 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$103,127 Shares sold (directly held) 3,379 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 22,344 Post-transaction value $681,938.88

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($30.52); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($30.52).

Key questions

Does this transaction indicate a shift in management sentiment?

This was a non-discretionary transaction executed to cover tax obligations. Because the disposal was part of a pre-arranged equity compensation structure involving the exercise of options, it does not reflect the insider's discretionary view on the company's valuation or strategic direction.

This was a non-discretionary transaction executed to cover tax obligations. Because the disposal was part of a pre-arranged equity compensation structure involving the exercise of options, it does not reflect the insider's discretionary view on the company's valuation or strategic direction. What is the extent of William Glasby's remaining equity exposure?

Following the disposition, the insider holds 22,344 shares of common stock directly, valued at $681,938.88 as of the July 17, 2026, market close.

Following the disposition, the insider holds 22,344 shares of common stock directly, valued at $681,938.88 as of the July 17, 2026, market close. How do the company's financials and market performance frame this move?

Heritage Financial Corporation, a regional bank headquartered in Olympia, maintains a market capitalization of $1 billion. As of the July 17, 2026 transaction date, the company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $266.5 million and net income of $72.6 million, with the stock delivering a 20% gain over the preceding year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $30.52 Market Capitalization $1.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $266.5 million Net Income (TTM) $72.6 million

Company Snapshot

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the parent company for Heritage Bank, offering a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, alongside an extensive lending portfolio encompassing commercial and industrial financing and real estate loans.

The company generates revenue through traditional banking operations, including net interest income from lending activities, deposit spreads, and fee-based services provided to its customer base across multiple financial products and services.

Heritage Financial serves individuals and small to mid-sized businesses throughout the United States, targeting customers seeking personalized financial solutions and relationship-based banking services from a regional financial institution.

Heritage Financial Corporation is a regional bank holding company with approximately $1.0 billion in market capitalization and 755 employees, headquartered in Olympia. The institution has demonstrated solid financial performance with TTM net income of $72.6 million on revenue of $266.5 million, reflecting a net profit margin of approximately 20.5%. The company's one-year stock gain of 20% indicates positive investor sentiment and operational momentum within the regional banking sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The shares went to cover taxes triggered by Glasby's equity compensation, an administrative step baked into how he gets paid. He didn't pick the timing or the price, and he still holds 22,344 shares worth roughly $682,000.



More importantly for investors, Heritage is a bank in the thick of a merger. It closed its acquisition of Olympic Bancorp and Kitsap Bank on January 31, and in April, the firm reported that first-quarter net income dipped to $18.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, from $22.2 million, weighed down by $5.2 million in merger costs. Management expects expenses to stay elevated near $64 million to $65 million per quarter until the core systems conversion wraps in the third quarter, then drop toward $56 million.



Long-term investors should watch that integration. Second-quarter results are slated to land on Thursday. Seeing how costs have stacked up will be more important than a sale like this one.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.