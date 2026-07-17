What Has Driven Ralph Lauren Stock's 34% Gain Over the Past Year?

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL stock has gained roughly 34% over the past year, significantly outperforming the broader market. The rally has been driven by the company’s strong execution of its strategy, robust demand across key markets and consistent improvements in profitability. RL’s focus on premiumization and brand elevation has further strengthened its competitive position.



The company has also benefited from the continued strength of its direct-to-consumer business. Solid growth across both retail stores and digital channels has boosted comparable sales, while strategic investments in customer engagement, marketing and personalized shopping experiences have helped attract younger consumers and reinforce brand loyalty. It continues to invest in premium products and brand-building initiatives while reducing its reliance on promotions and discounts. Higher full-price sales and improved product mix have enhanced pricing power, supporting margin expansion and driving stronger earnings growth.



Ralph Lauren’s Next Great Chapter initiative serves as the foundation of its growth strategy, emphasizing brand elevation, consumer centricity and operational agility. This strategy is designed to create a more balanced global footprint by expanding into high-growth markets, such as Asia, while strengthening its presence in core regions. The company continues to execute its “Next Great Chapter: Drive Plan,” which focuses on elevating and energizing the lifestyle brand, driving the core and expanding into higher-potential categories, and winning in key cities with its consumer ecosystem.



Digital sales account for an increasingly larger share of Ralph Lauren’s revenues, supported by its ongoing investments in personalization, enhanced mobile capabilities and integrated loyalty programs. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening customer engagement and expanding the brand’s appeal among younger and more diverse consumer groups.



Ralph Lauren continues to optimize its distribution network, deepen relationships with wholesale partners and enhance its retail footprint to reinforce its premium positioning. By balancing the expansion of its direct-to-consumer business with a disciplined approach to distribution, the company is strengthening brand equity and creating a seamless shopping experience across channels.

What’s More for Ralph Lauren?

All the aforesaid efforts have been driving the company’s performance for a while. Ralph Lauren’s shares have outperformed the industry’s 8.6% decline over a year.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 10.5% each. The company’s EPS estimate for both fiscal years has moved north in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.7% and 5.9%, respectively. Hence, this sparks optimism about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Duluth Holdings Inc. DLTH, which deals in casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Duluth Holdings delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 107.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTH’s current financial-year EPS indicates a decline of 11.6% from the year-ago number.



Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which engages in the sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 2.6% from the year-ago number.



Crocs, Inc. CROX, which is a leading footwear company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CROX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year EPS indicates a rise of 9.3% from the year-ago number.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.