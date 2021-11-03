What Has Dragged ROKU Stock Down?

Roku Inc. stock (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell more than 5% in just the last one week and has underperformed the S&P 500 which was up 1.4%. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, the stock has declined on both occasions (-6% and -2.7%, respectively). The recent decline has been driven by volatility before the announcement of Q3 2021 results and supply chain challenges. Though the company was at an advantageous position at the pandemic’s onset, with the economies now opening up, Roku is still facing supply chain issues and fear of subdued demand as the number of people staying home declines gradually. Tight component supply conditions and shipping constraints continued to increase costs faster than expected across all consumer electronics categories. Just like Q2, Roku has insulated its customers from high costs by keeping prices the same in its players segment. With economies re-opening and business slowly trying to get back on track, Roku’s advertising revenue will rise in the coming quarters. But the company still faces concerns of negative margins in its players division.

Now, is ROKU stock set to drop further or could we expect some recovery? We believe that there is a 55% chance of a rise in ROKU stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last four years. See our analysis on ROKU Stock Chance of Rise. For additional details related to how Roku stands against peers, see Roku vs Ad Tech Stocks.

Twenty-One Day: ROKU -2.7%, vs. S&P500 7%; Underperformed market

(34% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next 21 days)

ROKU stock decreased 2.7% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 7%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 7% A change of -2.7% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 34% likelihood event, which has occurred 345 times out of 1008 in the last four years

Of these 345 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 189 occasions

This points to a 55% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: ROKU -6%, vs. S&P500 3%; Underperformed market

(27% likelihood event; 48% probability of rise over next 10 days)

ROKU stock decreased 6% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 3%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 3% A change of -6% or more over ten trading days is a 27% likelihood event, which has occurred 272 times out of 1019 in the last four years

Of these 272 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 131 occasions

This points to a 48% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: ROKU -5.3%, vs. S&P500 1.4%; Underperformed market

(25% likelihood event; 52% probability of rise over next five days)

ROKU stock decreased 5.3% over a five-day trading period ending 10/29/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.4%

over a five-day trading period ending 10/29/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.4% A change of -5.3% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 25% likelihood event, which has occurred 260 times out of 1024 in the last four years

Of these 260 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 134 occasions

This points to a 52% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

