What Happens to Your Social Security If Your Spouse Dies Before You Claim

Key Points

You lose eligibility for a spousal benefit when your spouse dies.

However, you gain the ability to claim a survivor benefit on their work record.

You may be able to switch between survivor and retirement benefits to maximize your lifetime payouts.

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Losing a spouse is difficult, no matter when it happens. But if it's around the time you were thinking about applying for Social Security, it can introduce a new kind of uncertainty into your future finances. Claiming a spousal benefit, as you may have planned to do, will no longer be an option for you. Still, that doesn't mean you're out of luck.

There are two other types of Social Security benefits you may qualify for, and you might actually be able to apply for either sooner than you could have applied for a spousal benefit. But it's important to understand the rules for each benefit type before you sign up.

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Retirement and survivor benefits may still be options for you

You always have the opportunity to apply for a retirement benefit based on your own work record, as long as you've worked long enough to earn 40 credits. One credit is equivalent to $1,890 in earnings in 2026, and you can earn up to four credits per year. This is one option for you if your spouse has passed away.

You may also qualify for a survivor benefit if your spouse worked long enough to qualify for retirement benefits. Survivor benefits are worth up to 100% of the benefit your spouse was receiving or eligible for at the time of their death, so they're a step up from spousal benefits, which are only worth up to 50% of the amount your spouse qualified for at their full retirement age (FRA).

You can also start survivor benefits as early as 60 (or 50 if you're disabled), though claiming before your FRA will permanently reduce your checks. If you're under age 60 and not disabled, you'll have to wait until you're old enough to apply, unless you're caring for your deceased spouse's minor or disabled child(ren).

The Social Security Administration won't give you a retirement benefit and a survivor benefit at the same time, though. And you may lose eligibility to claim a survivor benefit if you remarry before age 60 (or 50 if disabled). But in that case, you'd likely gain the ability to claim a spousal benefit on your new partner's record.

How to optimize your Social Security claim

When your spouse is alive and claiming benefits, the Social Security Administration automatically gives you the larger of your own retirement or spousal benefit. But when your spouse has passed away, you can apply for either your retirement benefit or your survivor benefit without applying for the other.

If your survivor benefit is significantly larger than your retirement benefit, you might choose to claim your retirement benefit at 62. Then, when you reach your FRA and qualify for your maximum survivor benefit, you can switch.

On the other hand, if you think your own retirement benefit at age 70, when you qualify for the largest possible checks, will be bigger than your survivor benefit, you can claim your survivor benefit early. Once you've maxed it out, you can switch to your retirement benefit.

This isn't a decision you have to make right away if you're not ready to tackle it yet. But start thinking about what might make the most sense for you, and reach out to the Social Security Administration if you have any questions.

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