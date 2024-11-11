Social Security is the main source of income for many in retirement, and can provide a level of financial protection for you and your family. But what happens if you are receiving a Social Security check and your spouse dies? How does your spouse’s death affect your benefits, and what are you entitled to receive?

The death of a loved one is never easy. It can be overwhelming to try and understand how it will impact you financially while you are coping with the loss. Preparing ahead of time for what happens to your Social Security check when your spouse dies can help ease your stress during these challenging times.

Is a Spouse Eligible for Social Security Benefits?

As reported by the Social Security Administration, a spouse may be eligible for benefits if they are at least 62 years old, even if they have never worked under Social Security before. However, a person must have been receiving retirement or disability benefits for their spouse to qualify.

Can a Surviving Spouse Receive Benefits?

A surviving spouse may receive reduced benefits as early as age 60 if their loved one dies. It is important to note that they may be eligible to switch to their own retirement benefits (which may be more) at age 62.

A surviving spouse may also qualify for benefits as early as age 50 as a surviving spouse if they have a disability and their disability began before or within seven years of their spouse’s death.

Finally, a surviving spouse may be eligible to receive benefits at any age if they take care of the deceased’s child who is under the age of 16 or has a disability and receives child benefits. However, if they remarry before age 60 (or age 50 with a disability), they may no longer be eligible.

How Much Does a Surviving Spouse Receive After Their Spouse’s Death?

The amount that a surviving spouse will receive depends on several factors, including whether they have reached full retirement age or if the spouse is already receiving reduced benefits.

If a surviving spouse is at full retirement age or older, they will receive 100% of the benefit amount upon the death of their loved one. If they are age 60 to full retirement age, they will receive between 71.5% to 99% of the benefit amount. If they are 50 to 59, they will receive 71.5%. If they have a disability or are caring for a child under the age of 16, they will receive 75% of the benefit amount.

Does Divorce Affect the Benefits a Surviving Spouse Will Receive?

Divorce will not affect the amount that a surviving spouse will receive. A surviving divorced spouse is eligible to receive the same benefits as a surviving spouse as long as the marriage lasted for 10 or more years. However, a surviving divorced spouse does not have to meet the length-of-marriage requirement if they are caring for the deceased’s child who has a disability (and receives child benefits) or is under the age of 16.

Is There a Lump-Sum Death Payment?

A surviving spouse may receive a lump-sum death payment in the amount of $255 if they meet certain qualifications. In general, the surviving spouse must have been living in the same household as the benefit holder at the time of death. If the surviving spouse was not living in the same household as the benefit holder at the time of their death, they must have already been receiving benefits or have become eligible upon their death.

What Happens to Benefits When a Spouse Dies?

If a person is receiving spousal benefits prior to their loved one’s death, those benefits automatically convert to survivor benefits once the death is reported to the Social Security Administration office.

If the surviving spouse is eligible for their own retirement benefits but has not yet applied, they may apply and switch to whichever benefits are higher (their own or survivor’s benefits). If a surviving spouse is already receiving their own Social Security benefits, they can apply for survivor benefits only if their benefits are less than the survivor benefits would be.

Does the Social Security Administration Need To Be Notified About the Death?

The Social Security Administration should be notified as soon as possible about the death of your loved one. It is important to know, however, that you cannot report the death online or apply for survivor benefits via the website. A surviving spouse must call the office at 800-772-1213 to speak to a representative or visit a local office.

