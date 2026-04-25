What Happens to Your Social Security Benefits If Your Ex-Spouse Claims Spousal Benefits?

Key Points

While your ex-spouse can claim spousal benefits based on your work record, it won’t affect your own benefits.

A new spouse can claim spousal benefits, even if your ex is claiming them.

No one’s benefits are reduced because an ex decides to make a claim.

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Divorce is complicated enough without having to worry about how it might affect your Social Security benefits down the road. If you're wondering whether an ex-spouse can claim spousal benefits based on your work record, the answer is yes. However, there's nothing to worry about. Social Security spousal benefits were designed to support all eligible spouses and ex-spouses without penalizing you as the primary beneficiary whose work record is used.

Here, we straighten out any potential misconceptions and help you determine how spousal benefits come into play following a divorce.

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Will your Social Security benefits be affected if your ex-spouse claims on your record?

The short answer is no. If an ex-spouse (or two or three ex-spouses) claim Social Security spousal benefits based on your work record, it will have no effect on your benefits. In fact, the Social Security Administration (SSA) won't even contact you to let you know the claim has been filed.

If you're remarried and your new spouse also plans to claim benefits based on your work record, an ex-spouse making the same claim won't affect the new spouse's claim, either.

In other words, there's nothing to worry about.

Eligibility requirements for an ex-spouse to claim

To claim benefits based on your work record, your ex-spouse must meet these requirements:

You and your ex-spouse must have been married for at least 10 consecutive years and divorced for at least two years. (Your ex can file for spousal benefits within that two-year period if you've already begun receiving benefits.)

Your ex must be currently unmarried.

Your ex must be at least 62 years old -- though claiming before their full retirement age (FRA) will permanently reduce their monthly benefits.

The benefit they're claiming based on your work record must be higher than the benefit based on their own work record.

How much they're eligible to receive

Just as if they were still married to you, an ex-spouse is eligible to receive up to 50% of the amount you're scheduled to receive at FRA (around 67 for most Americans). This is true regardless of when you claim benefits on your own. For example, if you're scheduled to receive $3,000 per month at FRA, your ex is eligible for up to $1,500 if they wait until their FRA to make the claim.

The bottom line is this: An ex-spouse can claim benefits based on your record without any effect on the benefits you or a new spouse receives. Think of it as one less thing you must worry about as you plan for retirement.

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