What Happens to Your IRA When You Die -- and What Your Heirs Need to Know

Key Points

IRAs should pass to your designated beneficiaries, who typically have 10 years to withdraw all funds from the account.

Spouses can roll inherited IRA funds into their own IRA.

The beneficiary will owe taxes on withdrawals from inherited traditional IRAs.

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How inherited IRAs pass to your heirs

Inherited IRAs usually don't go through probate if you have named beneficiaries. Those accounts will go directly to whomever you decided should receive the funds, whether they're your spouse, child, niece or nephew, or a family friend.

If you name more than one person as a beneficiary, each will be entitled to a portion of your IRA. That money typically goes into an inherited IRA in their name.

However, if you're leaving your remaining savings to your spouse, they have the option to roll that money over into their own IRA. Doing this lets them delay withdrawals until they're ready, but it also prevents them from accessing the money without penalty before age 59 1/2.

Inherited IRA withdrawal rules

Most IRA beneficiaries must follow the 10-year rule for their savings. Spouses have this option as well. It states that you must withdraw all the funds from the inherited IRA by the end of the 10th year following the year of the original owner's death. So if you die in 2026, your heirs would have until Dec. 31, 2037, to withdraw all the funds from the inherited IRA.

If the money comes from a traditional IRA, they will owe taxes on their withdrawals at their ordinary income tax rate. If the money comes from a Roth account, withdrawals are usually tax-free.

Certain beneficiaries can choose to spread their withdrawals out over a longer time period by taking required minimum distributions (RMDs). This option is only available to:

Spouse of the original account owner

Minor child of the original account owner (may only use this approach until they turn 18)

Disabled or chronically ill beneficiaries

Beneficiaries not more than 10 years younger than the original owner

You're free to withdraw more than the RMD amount if you prefer. But spreading your savings out over time can minimize the tax impact on you in any given year and give your investments more time to grow.

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