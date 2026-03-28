What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Die? What Heirs Need to Know in 2026.

Key Points

It's extremely important to keep 401(k) beneficiaries updated, as they supersede wills and other arrangements.

A surviving spouse automatically inherits an account holder's 401(k). Children could too, but not always.

Some proactive due diligence could save heartache and lengthy legal battles later.

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For many working people, a 401(k) retirement plan is their first or second-largest financial asset. You spend years, even decades, stashing money away, letting it grow and compound. It's easy to set it and forget it, especially when the main idea is not to touch that money until later in life.

Eventually, Father Time calls all of us home, and hopefully, your 401(k) has helped you live out your final years comfortably. But it's worth asking: What happens to that money when we die?

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Your 401(k)'s fate might not matter to you after you've passed, but it will matter a lot to your loved ones. So, what do heirs need to know in 2026 about 401(k) plans following the account holder's passing?

Spouses are first in line to inherit a 401(k)

You've probably seen a movie where a family sits in the estate lawyer's office as they read the deceased's will, awarding assets to family members. A 401(k) typically doesn't work that way.

If the account holder is married, the 401(k) typically passes to the surviving spouse upon the account holder's death. The law is pretty clear here. If the account holder designates a non-spouse beneficiary, the spouse must typically sign a waiver to honor that wish.

An inherited spouse has choices about what to do with that money, whether that's taking it out as a lump sum or as withdrawals, rolling the 401(k) into their own retirement account, or simply leaving it alone. Different choices carry different tax consequences, or even potential penalties, so it's always wise to consult a professional if you find yourself in this situation.

Naming children as beneficiaries

If a 401(k) account holder dies without a spouse -- perhaps they weren't married or outlived their spouse -- child beneficiaries often get named to receive 401(k) assets. There are some rules, though.

For instance, if the child is a minor, they won't be able to access the 401(k) until they are legally an adult, age 18 in most U.S. states. If an account holder designates a minor as a beneficiary, a parent or legal guardian can manage the account on the minor's behalf until they come of age.

Once again, the named beneficiary on the 401(k) trumps practically everything else, so account holders need to carefully consider their beneficiary arrangements. Listing only one child heir in a family of five children excludes the others, so account holders must be very literal when making arrangements.

Lastly, adult children are typically subject to a 10-year rule. They must deplete the 401(k) funds within 10 years. If the account holder had begun taking the required minimum distributions, the heir must continue taking RMDs and deplete the account by year 10. Of course, taxes and penalties may apply, so, like a spouse would, consult a professional for guidance.

What happens if there is no beneficiary named?

Without a named beneficiary, 401(k) distributions follow federal law and plan rules. That usually means if the account holder is married to a surviving spouse, the surviving spouse will inherit. From there, you have to look closely to see whether other family members can inherit directly or whether the 401(k) has to go to the estate, along with the person's other financial assets. From there, the estate representative would distribute the 401(k)'s value in accordance with the account holder's will or succession laws.

One nightmare scenario that happens too often is that someone lists their spouse as their beneficiary but then gets divorced and never updates their beneficiaries. Unfortunately, verbal arrangements or anything not expressly noted in the 401(k) won't pass muster.

If you have a 401(k) or a family member who does, you can mitigate a ton of stress by simply keeping your beneficiary listings up to date.

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