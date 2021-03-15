What Happens When Big Tech Comes for Fintech

By André Madeira, Co-founder of Meemo

A Neobank is a new age, online-only financial institution that’s out to provide a modern alternative to your traditional brick-and-mortar bank. They provide their services in the form of convenient mobile apps and websites, complemented by enticing offers of fewer fees, higher savings rates, early paychecks, discounted investment services, and so forth. Since 2017, it’s felt like neobanks have been a key component in the larger disruption of the financial services industry with their intriguing solutions, strong customer service focus, and partnerships with traditional banks.

We’ve seen main players in the United States like Ally, Chime, Simple, SoFi, and Varo; and internationally there’s been the impressive rise of Nubank, Revolut, N26, Neon, Ualá and Monzo to name a few. Many of these banks are truly global players and are coming to the U.S. Are these companies an indication of what’s to come? Perhaps, but I believe several challenges must be addressed as Big Tech is coming for fintech.

Neobanks’ Challenges

Looking deeper at the impressive rise of neobanks, you might start asking yourself how their offers and services differ from one another. The answer is that largely they don’t. There’s a brutal and increasing lack of differentiation in the industry -- an unsettling thought when you consider everything Big Tech will do to complement and personalize the experience.

Monetization has been an additional challenge for the neobanks as their revenue is linearly proportional to consumer spending and there are a handful of companies involved in taking the small single-digit percent fee involved in all financial transactions. Ultimately that small pie is even smaller in any of the players' bottom line. At a certain point in their business story, the neobanks (and many other fintech players) inevitably reach a plateau in revenue and move gradually into the more lucrative lending space and resort to hard-to-execute up-selling, especially when their customer acquisition costs start skyrocketing.

User engagement in the neobank experience is also lacking, with opportunities to add meaning and personalization to the services, thus increasing retention and lifetime value for their users. Embedding highly personalized experiences and products opens opportunities for more meaningful moments for users to connect with their modern financial experience.

Big Tech is Looming

As the industry becomes more white-labeled and basic financial services are commoditized, Big Tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Square are connecting their ecosystems to build their own basic financial services offerings. Neobanks and most consumer fintech companies are at risk of being left behind if they don’t find meaningful ways of truly embracing their users and personalizing the experience.

Big Tech’s biggest strength is their user engagement know-how, not their cash or size. They are experts at working with data and personalize highly effectively at massive scale. Engagement-based cross-selling, and up-selling, will become high-value monetization strategies deployed by Big Tech in the financial services space, ultimately creating a handful of long-term winners in the space that will take most of the market share.

Users increasingly demand a clean, streamlined, and personalized experience, not unlike the user experiences offered by platforms like Google, Amazon, and their cherished social media applications. Big Tech platforms have figured out how to reach their customers with the right angle at the right time with the right engagement opportunity, and convert some into a highly monetizable opportunity. If neobanks and other fintechs don’t change and start investing in real talent in the areas of data engineering, data science, machine learning, and more broadly artificial intelligence to truly embrace user data at great scale, then they will certainly fall behind.

Next Steps for Fintechs

To succeed, and grow, in this increasingly competitive landscape, consumer fintech must shift its focus to the products, services, and experiences at the “end” of the financial cycle. Gradually but surely, we’re seeing modern financial applications become a destination for brand discovery and re-engagement, for example.

Consumers, specifically the younger generations, are becoming accustomed to timely and relevant, hyper-personalized notifications among the apps and services with which they engage, and the successful fintechs ought to master this type of engagement. By bringing merchants and consumers closer together, new ad models are unlocked as financial insights and spending history identifies niche user cohorts and personas that aren’t easily available in today’s dominant advertising platforms. Think of this as a way to unlock high-value users and high-value financial opportunities beyond basic banking without resorting to lending.

A more comprehensive view of the customer and their real saving and fine-grained spending patterns would unlock substantially higher margins for neobanks and most consumer fintech, creating tons of leads for revenue streams. This is certainly a case where the whole is exponentially greater than the sum of its parts.

The way forward

Neobanks and really all fintechs have not experienced the ferocious competition of Big Tech just yet. For them to compete, they are going to have to provide solutions that power discovery and deliver insights to their users in an engaging, highly efficient, streamlined format. This is a real, large-scale, and extremely difficult data problem that fintechs have never had to face before. It is very hard to catch up in this sort of data race once the leaders have data and advanced AI working for them. If the fintechs ignore this or don’t act in a timely manner, they certainly won’t have a fighting chance to compete. The changes neobanks and fintechs as a whole make now are going to determine who wins and who loses in the coming decade.

About the author

André Madeira is the Co-Founder & CEO of Meemo, a social financial mobile application that offers users automatic AI-powered search, personalized insights, modern peer-to-peer sharing, and rewards based on their transaction and purchasing history.

