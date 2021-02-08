What Happens To Your Student Loans When You Drop Out Of College

Leaving college without a degree is common. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, only 62% of students graduate from college with a bachelor’s degree within six years. The remaining 38% of students often withdraw due to cost, family responsibilities or other factors.

If you drop out of school, you won’t earn a degree, but you still may have substantial education debt. Here’s what happens to student loans if you withdraw before graduating.

What It Means to Withdraw from College

When it comes to financial aid, withdrawing from school doesn’t necessarily mean you dropped out altogether. For federal loans and many private lenders, your status changes when you drop below half-time status—half of the expected full-time course load. The lender will mark you as withdrawn from school, and your loans enter repayment. Even if you continue taking one course a semester, lenders will change your repayment status, with payments becoming due.

What Happens to Student Loans When You Drop Out?

When you leave school or drop below half-time status, your student loan debt stays with you. Your loans can’t be canceled or forgiven because you didn’t get the education you expected or you couldn’t finish your degree program. However, you might be eligible for other programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), if you work for a qualifying employer—even if you didn’t graduate from college.

When you have to start making payments is dependent on the type of loans you have.

Federal Student Loans

Once you drop below half-time status or withdraw from school completely, the institution notifies your lender about the change in your enrollment status, and your federal student loans enter repayment. However, some loans have a grace period—a period of time where you don’t have to make payments, giving you time to find a job and get your finances in order.

With direct subsidized and direct unsubsidized loans, you have a six-month grace period. PLUS loans don’t have grace periods, but graduate PLUS borrowers are eligible for a six-month deferment after leaving school or dropping below half-time status.

For parent PLUS borrowers, repayment starts after the loan is disbursed. However, parents can request to defer payments until six months after their child leaves school.

Once the grace period expires, your payments become due. Your loan servicer will automatically place you on the standard repayment plan. Under standard repayment, your payments are fixed, and you will repay the loan over 10 years.

Private Student Loans

Private student loan lenders have different rules than federal loans. While you don’t have to make payments on federal loans until six months after you drop out, private student loans may not have that same benefit.

Student loan repayment policies can vary widely from lender to lender. For example, CommonBond’s repayment options include a six-month grace period if you drop out of school. During that time, interest continues to accrue, but you don’t have to start making payments until the grace period expires.

If your loans are issued by RISLA, your repayment requirements depend on what plan you selected when you took out the loan. If you opted for immediate repayment, your principal and interest payments start when you’re in school and continue after you leave or withdraw. If you chose deferred repayment, you have six months after leaving school before you have to start making payments.

Refer to your loan promissory agreement to find out your loan terms, or contact your lender directly to ask how it handles payments.

What Happens to Other Forms of Financial Aid if You Drop Out?

Student loans may not be the only financial assistance you received, so you may be thinking, Do I have to pay back financial aid if I drop a class? Well, you’re in luck. Here is how other forms of financial aid—specifically grants and scholarships—handle dropouts.

Do You Have to Pay Back Grants If You Drop Out?

In some cases, you may have to repay grants you received to pay for school. Here’s a look at the policies for different grants you may have received.

Pell Grants

With Pell Grants, whether you have to repay the grant depends on when you withdraw from school. If you drop out before 60% of the semester is over, the government will expect you to repay a portion of the grant. If you drop out after 60% of the semester is over, the grant is considered earned, and you don’t have to repay it.

TEACH Grants

TEACH Grants require recipients to teach for four years at a qualifying school. If you don’t meet that requirement—such as withdrawing from school before graduation—the TEACH Grant is converted to a direct unsubsidized loan and will have to be repaid with interest.

Other Grants

If you received other grants from your school or outside organizations, review the grant agreement to see whether you’ll need to repay some or all of the grant.

Do Scholarships Need to Be Repaid?

Institutional or private scholarships have their own rules on how awards are handled in cases where the student withdraws from school. Contact the issuing organization if you plan to withdraw to determine if you need to repay the scholarship.

What to Do if You Can’t Afford Student Loan Payments

If you have to leave school and cannot afford your student loan payments, there are a few ways to make your debt more manageable:

1. Apply for an Income-driven Repayment Plan

If you have federal student loans, you can apply for an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan. Once enrolled, your monthly payments will be based on a portion of your discretionary income, and your repayment term is extended. Depending on your income, you could qualify for a much smaller monthly payment. You can apply for an IDR plan online.

2. Request a Forbearance or Deferment

Another option for federal loan borrowers is to request a forbearance or deferment. If eligible, you can postpone your payments for several months without entering default, giving you more time to get on your feet. Contact your loan servicer to see if forbearance or deferment is an option for you.

3. Contact Your Lender

If you have private student loans, you don’t qualify for IDR plans for federal forbearance and deferment programs. However, some lenders offer their own forbearance programs or alternative payment plans for borrowers who are experiencing financial hardships. If you can’t afford your payments, contact your lender to discuss your options.

4. Refinance Your Loans

Student loan refinancing is a process where you combine all of your existing student loans into one new loan from a private lender. When you refinance, you can change your loan term, with some lenders offering terms as long as 25 years. With a longer repayment term, you’ll pay more in interest charges, but you can get a significantly lower monthly payment.

You’ll lose federal loan benefits if you refinance federal loans, so weigh the pros and cons carefully.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.