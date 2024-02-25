What Happens to Your Social Security Spousal Benefit if Your Spouse Dies?

Spousal Social Security benefits are available to everyone married to a qualifying worker, even if that person never worked themself. These checks are crucial to millions of Americans' financial security, but they're forever tied to the worker's benefit.

When a worker dies, they'll stop receiving retirement benefits, and spousal Social Security checks will stop, too. But they'll be replaced by something else that could bring in even more money per month.

What happens to your Social Security when your spouse dies?

You must notify the Social Security Administration (SSA) upon the death of your spouse so it can halt their benefits. Usually, you'll just provide their Social Security number to the funeral home you're using, and it will take care of alerting the government. But you can also contact the SSA yourself.

Once the Social Security Administration gets word of the death, it will automatically convert your spousal benefit into a survivors benefit. However, if you were previously claiming Social Security on your own work record instead of your spouse's, you'll have to apply for survivors benefits to see if this is worth more than the checks you currently receive.

What are Social Security survivors benefits?

Social Security survivors benefits are available to the family members of deceased workers, including spouses, dependent children, parents, and possibly ex-spouses. This benefit might be larger than the spousal benefit a person qualified for previously, but it isn't always.

The maximum Social Security spousal benefit is up to one-half of a worker's primary insurance amount (PIA). This is the amount a worker qualifies for if they delay benefits until their full retirement age (FRA) -- between 66 and 67, depending on their birth year. However, PIA isn't always the same as their actual benefit. If they signed up before or after their FRA, they'll have smaller or larger checks, respectively. But that won't affect a spouse's maximum benefit.

Survivors benefits, on the other hand, are worth up to 100% of the deceased worker's benefit, but they're based on the actual amount received. So if your partner began claiming Social Security immediately at 62, they'll get a reduced monthly benefit, which will reduce your survivors benefit, as well.

Your claiming age and whether you're caring for the worker's child under 16 also affects how much you take home. Here's a closer look at how much you might get:

If you're at your FRA or older when you apply: 100% of the deceased worker's benefit amount.

100% of the deceased worker's benefit amount. If you're between 60 and your FRA when you apply: 71.5 to 99% of the deceased worker's benefit amount.

71.5 to 99% of the deceased worker's benefit amount. If you're between 50 and 59 when you apply and have a disability: 71.5% of the deceased worker's benefit amount.

71.5% of the deceased worker's benefit amount. If you're any age and caring for a child under 16: 75% of the deceased worker's benefit amount.

It's worth noting that this might be just one of the benefits your household receives. Other family members, like the deceased worker's children, will also qualify for survivors benefits, and this could bring additional income to the household. Contact the Social Security Administration for specifics about how much your family will get in survivors benefits.

What happens if you remarry?

Should you remarry, your age at the time of the remarriage will dictate whether you're able to continue receiving survivors benefits. Those who remarry before 60 are not able to do so. But those who remarry at 60 or later can continue claiming on their deceased spouse's record if that's still their best option.

But if your new spouse claims Social Security and the spousal benefit you'd qualify for on their work record is larger than your survivors benefit, the Social Security Administration will switch you back to a spousal benefit. You can't receive both a survivors benefit and a spousal benefit at the same time.

If you have any questions about your benefit, it's best to contact the SSA by phone. You can also schedule an appointment at a local office if you prefer to discuss the issue in person.

