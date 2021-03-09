While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure

Earning credit card points while taking care of your everyday spending needs is valuable. You can exchange your earned points for cash back, statement credit, and travel purchases. As you continue to spend with your credit card, you'll accumulate more points. Sometimes, though, it's necessary to return a previous purchase that you've made. Have you ever wondered what happens to your points when you return a purchase? Keep reading to find out.

You will lose points

When you buy an item with your credit card and then decide that you no longer want it, you may choose to return the item to the store. Your credit card will then be credited the amount of money spent for the return. Did you earn points on that original purchase? If so, the credit card issuer will likely take your points back.

How does the process work?

The credit card company will subtract the points from your total reward points. The time frame for this can vary. This might happen right away once the store refund hits, or it might happen later when you get your next credit card statement.

It's important to keep this in mind as you do your regular shopping and when making returns. If not, you may be confused if your points total doesn't add up to what you thought it would be. If the number seems off, you may have recently made a return for a previous purchase that earned points.

How to avoid losing points when making a return

If you want to make sure that your points balance doesn't change, you have another option. When making a return, see if the store will offer store credit. Instead of refunding your money directly to your credit card, some stores will allow you to get store credit in the form of a gift card. This is an excellent option because you get to use the money from your previous purchase for future purchases, and you keep the original points you earned.

As you look at top credit card options and begin planning your spending goals, make sure that you keep this information in mind. Don't be afraid to make store returns when necessary, but if you want to keep the points you've already earned, consider asking for store credit.

