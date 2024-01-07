What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Die?

Many of us actively save for retirement throughout our careers in hopes of being able to retire comfortably. Although, not everyone always considers what happens to their 401(k) balance once they pass away.

SmartAsset reported that if you pass away without naming a beneficiary for your 401(k) account, most retirement plan rules will likely require funds in the account to be considered part of your estate and have to go through probate. The law of each individual state governs the probate process and can vary significantly. Typically, this process adds additional cost and delays in settling your estate.

It’s always important to designate 401(k) beneficiaries in advance to avoid delays and further expenses associated with settling your estate.

What Is a 401(k)?

A 401(k) plan is a retirement savings plan offered by many American employers that has tax advantages for the saver. It’s a tax-advantaged account that allows you to save for your retirement. Two basic types of 401(k) plans are traditional and Roth.

With a traditional 401(k), employee contributions are pre-tax. These contributions reduce taxable income but the withdrawals later in life will be taxed according to whichever tax bracket you fall under at the time. With a Roth 401(k), employee contributions are made with after-tax income. Contributions are not tax deductible, but withdrawals are tax-free when you enter retirement age.

Many 401(k) plans are employer-sponsored and many employers offer a percentage match, which means that your employer will match your biweekly or monthly 401(k) contributions up to a certain percentage. It’s essentially free money. While many 401(k) plans are employer-sponsored, opening your own self-directed 401(k) to save for retirement if you don’t have access to an employer-sponsored plan is possible.

What Is a 401(k) Beneficiary?

A beneficiary is anyone you designate who will access and control the assets in your 401(k) plan after your death. Electing beneficiaries is allowed, encouraged, and sometimes required. A beneficiary can be any person, such as a child, spouse, significant other, a business or legal entity, an institution, or even a nonprofit charity. Typically, you’ll be asked to designate one or more beneficiaries on your account when you open it.

Reasons Why You Should Designate 401(k) Beneficiaries Before Death

There are several reasons why you should always designate 401(k) beneficiaries before your death:

Simple, Cost-Free Transfer of Assets: Naming beneficiaries ensures a quick, easy, and cost-free transfer of your assets. Ownership usually gets transferred automatically to your named beneficiaries upon your death.

Avoid the Probate Process: Naming beneficiaries helps prevent your estate from going through the probate process upon death. This process, which can sometimes take years and require significant costs, delays your assets from being received by your rightful heirs. Your assets can even be frozen during this period and your surviving family members won’t have access to them.

Ensure Your Assets Go To Who You Intend Them For: Not selecting beneficiaries often results in your 401(k) plan rules directing all your assets to a default beneficiary, such as your spouse and children. If there are specific, different individuals who want your assets to go to, naming those people as your beneficiaries in advance will ensure your assets fall into the right hands.

