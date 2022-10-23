What Happens To Stocks During A Recession?

A recession is a prolonged period of economic decline. It is historically defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. During a recession, businesses often experience decreased demand for their products or services. As a result, they may cut back on production, which leads to layoffs and reduced consumer spending.

How Does The Stock Market Perform During A Recession?

In the stock market, this is a result of declining prices and increased volatility.

There is no surefire way to predict how the stock market will perform during a recession. However, there are some general trends that investors can watch out for.

What Sectors Generally Perform Well During A Recession?

Some sectors tend to perform better than others during a recession. For example, defensive stocks—such as consumer staples and healthcare—are typically less affected by an economic downturn than cyclical stocks—such as energy and industrials. This is because consumers still need to buy food and health care even when times are tough. They may not be able to afford luxuries like new cars or vacations, but they still need the basics.

Value stocks also tend to outperform growth stocks during a recession. This is because value stocks are usually cheaper and therefore more attractive to bargain-hunting investors. Growth stocks, on the other hand, are often more expensive. In turn, they can potentially be less of a bargain during an economic downturn.

It’s also important to remember that not all recessions are alike. Some of these are a result of factors like high-interest rates or oil prices. Meanwhile, others are due to financial crises or stock market crashes. As such, it’s impossible to say with certainty how any particular sector or type of stock will perform during a recessionary period.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, how stocks behave during a recession depends on the sector in which they operate. Some sectors, such as healthcare and utilities, are categorized as defensive. This is because they provide essential goods and services that people continue to need even when economic conditions are unfavorable. As a result, these sectors tend to outperform the market during a recession.

Other sectors, such as consumer discretionary and financials fall under cyclical. This is because they are more sensitive to changes in economic conditions. These sectors tend to underperform the market during a recession. In closing, diversification is key for investors who want to protect their portfolios from the potential downside of an economic downturn while still participating in the eventual recovery.

