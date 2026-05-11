What Happens to Taiwan Semiconductor Stock if the AI Build-Out Slows Down? Here's My Answer.

Key Points

TSMC's first-quarter revenue rose more than 40% year over year.

Management lifted its 2026 capital spending plan toward the high end of its $52 billion to $56 billion range

The stock's recent gains leave little room for a meaningful slowdown in AI demand.

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Few companies have benefited more from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). The Taiwan-based foundry fabricates the vast majority of the world's most advanced chips, including the graphics processing units (GPUs) and custom accelerators that hyperscalers like Microsoft and Alphabet use to train and run AI models. Up nearly 150% over the past year and trading at about $412 per share as of this writing, the stock arguably has already priced in much of the good news.

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Management has been clear that demand for TSMC's leading-edge silicon remains extremely robust. Still, the company's growth -- and its rich valuation -- depend heavily on a small group of customers spending vast sums to build out AI infrastructure. If that spending plateaus or pulls back, TSMC could take a hit.

Demand is still hot

TSMC's first-quarter results, released last month, showed that the AI cycle is far from cooling.

In U.S. dollar terms, the chip manufacturer's first-quarter revenue jumped 40.6% year over year to $35.9 billion, slightly ahead of management's own guidance. And net income surged 58%.

The company's high-performance computing (HPC) platform, which captures most AI-related work, drove the period. HPC revenue grew 20% sequentially and now accounts for 61% of total sales. The 3-nanometer node, used by the most demanding AI workloads, contributed a quarter of wafer revenue.

And profitability is looking solid. TSMC's gross margin expanded nearly four percentage points sequentially to 66.2%, exceeding the high end of management's guided range.

Looking ahead, CEO C.C. Wei sounded confident on the company's first-quarterearnings call

"AI-related demand continued to be extremely robust," Wei said, pointing to a shift from generative AI to agentic AI workloads, which he said consume meaningfully more compute.

He added that TSMC's customers, along with their hyperscaler customers, "continue to provide us with their very strong signal and positive outlook."

To this end, management raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 30% in U.S. dollar terms and lifted its long-term forecast for AI accelerator revenue, which it now expects to grow at a compound annual rate in the mid- to high-50% range from 2024 through 2029 -- up from a prior view of around 45%. For the second quarter of 2026, the company guided to revenue of $39.0 billion to $40.2 billion -- a 10% sequential increase.

The cost of the build-out

TSMC's growth, however, comes with a hefty price tag.

Management now expects 2026 capital expenditures to land at the high end of a $52 billion to $56 billion range, up from about $40.9 billion in 2025. At the midpoint, that's an increase of more than 30%. The chipmaker is building new 3-nanometer fabs in Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, and racing to ramp 2-nanometer capacity to meet what Wei described as multiyear demand.

There are significant risks associated with spending like this, as it only makes sense if the AI build-out continues at a pace close to its current pace.

At about $412 per share, TSMC trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 35. This is a rich valuation -- one that arguably assumes the AI capital-spending cycle will keep holding up.

And there are risks. For instance, most of the demand TSMC is preparing for ultimately flows from a handful of U.S. hyperscalers that are collectively projected to spend more than $700 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026 alone. If even a few of them pull back -- whether due to disappointing returns on AI investments or unexpected macroeconomic pressure -- TSMC's pricing power and utilization could compress quickly.

So, what's my take on Taiwan Semiconductor stock today?

If the AI build-out slows, it could be bad news for TSMC stock. More specifically, shares would likely take a meaningful hit as the market reprices both near-term growth and the company's enormous spending commitments. That said, every stock comes with risks, and there are plausible scenarios for TSMC -- including continued hyperscaler escalation or new AI use cases -- that could drive significant upside for the stock from here. But with so much good news already baked in, I'd call TSMC stock more of a hold than a buy.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.