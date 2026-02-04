What Happens if You Invest $500 in This Stock and Hold It for 10 Years? (Hint: Warren Buffett Will Be Very Interested in the Answer)

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway has a lot going for it, even after CEO Warren Buffett has stepped down.

It sports a good track record and has plenty of room for further growth.

The stock seems reasonably valued, too.

Let's play a what-if game. Imagine that you plunk, say, $500 in Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). (Note that Buffett recently retired, and the new CEO is a longtime lieutenant, Greg Abel, in whom Buffett has expressed great confidence.) What would your stake be worth in a decade?

Here's a look at that question.

Meet Berkshire Hathaway

With a recent market value of about $1 trillion, Berkshire Hathaway is a classic blue chip stock. It's not currently a dividend-paying stock, which is a bit unusual for a well-run company of its size, but some speculate that Abel may well institute a dividend. (The company's third-quarter report revealed a cash hoard that has reached $382 billion, after all.)

If you invest in Berkshire Hathaway, you'll be a part owner of many businesses entirely owned by Berkshire, such as GEICO, Benjamin Moore, See's Candies, and the entire BNSF railroad -- and you'll have a stake in Berkshire's stock portfolio, too, which features major positions in companies such as Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America. (Berkshire recently owned 9% of Coca-Cola, for example, and 2% of Apple.)

How will Berkshire perform over the coming 10 years?

So what kind of return can you expect from Berkshire over the next 10 years? Here's how it's done in the past:

Time Period Average Annual Return Past 1 year 1.60% Past 3 years 15.53% Past 5 years 15.91% Past 10 years 13.90% Past 15 years 12.49%

We shouldn't expect such fat returns every year, though. Remember that the stock market has averaged annual returns of close to 10% over many decades -- and Berkshire is no longer a modest-sized and nimble fast-grower.

Still, let's be a bit conservative and assume that the stock will average a total annual return of, say, 11% over the coming decade -- with or without a dividend. If it does, that will boost your stake's value to $1,420.

Here's what it will be worth at different growth levels (since we can't know exactly how the stock -- or the market -- will do):

Growing at This Rate $500 Becomes This After 10 Years 7% $984 8% $1,079 9% $1,184 10% $1,297 11% $1,420 12% $1,553 13% $1,697 14% $1,854 15% $2,023

So -- should you invest in Berkshire Hathaway? You could do a lot worse. The shares seem reasonably valued at recent levels, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.37 a bit above its five-year average of 21.27.

The stock may not perform like some popular growth stocks, but it's likely to drop less in a market pullback, too. Its beta -- a measure of volatility -- was recently just 0.65, reflecting that if the overall market drops by 10%, Berkshire's stock would drop by around 6.5%. Even without Buffett at the helm, Berkshire Hathaway has a lot going for it.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Selena Maranjian has positions in American Express, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.