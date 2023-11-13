What Happens if I Do Nothing During Medicare Open Enrollment?

One of the nice things about Medicare is that once you sign up for coverage, you have the option to change it. In fact, every year, Medicare holds an open enrollment period that runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. During that time, existing enrollees can make changes to their plans.

You may, however, be reasonably happy with your Medicare coverage and decide not to participate in open enrollment. If you do nothing, you won't lose your existing coverage. That's yours to keep as long as you continue to pay your premiums. However, opting out of open enrollment could end up costing you big time in the new year.

It pays to review your choices

During Medicare open enrollment, you have the option to:

Switch from one Part D drug plan to another

Switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another

Switch from original Medicare (Parts A and B plus Part D) to Medicare Advantage

Switch from Medicare Advantage to original Medicare and sign up for a separate drug plan

You may be satisfied with the coverage you currently have under Medicare. But if you don't take the time to review alternative plans, you might end up spending more than you have to in 2024.

As a general rule, it's a good idea to explore other plan choices if the premiums on your Part D or Medicare Advantage plan are going up, or if another change is coming to your existing plan that impacts you in a negative way. But even if that's not happening and your plan isn't changing one bit, it can still pay to explore alternatives.

Let's say there's a Part D plan that groups a medication you take into a lower tier. That could result in lower copays every single month.

Or, it may be that there's a Medicare Advantage plan out there that offers comparable benefits to what you have access to now at a lower cost. Taking the time to explore your options could mean spending less on a major expense at a period of life when money might be tight.

Take action while you can

There's no rule stating that you have to participate in Medicare open enrollment. But at the very least, use Medicare's plan finder tool to get a list of plan options in your area so you can compare them. The tool works for Part D and Advantage plans, as well as Medigap policies if you need one.

The benefit of using this tool is that you'll get an overview of not just your costs under different plans, but also, the extent to which current plan enrollees are satisfied with their coverage. If you see a highly rated plan that seems comparable to yours, for example, it could pay to dig deeper.

You could easily opt out of Medicare open enrollment, stick with your current plan, and call it a day. But that's a move you might regret. So before you commit to your existing coverage, at least take the time to do a little bit of research and see what else is out there.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $21,756 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.