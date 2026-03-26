What Happened to the U.S. Economy, after so much Policy Uncertainty?

Does it feel like the U.S. policy madness went up a notch recently? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to explain why it has.

1. You cite the FRED index of U.S. Economic Policy Uncertainty as showing that it has. What in the index supports this?

2. What’s the message here as far as hiring goes?

3. When did hiring managers at companies stop hiring?

4. It seems there are other contributing factors to all of this. Namely U.S. tariff actions, “Higher-For-Longer” interest rates and the downshift in consumer demand. How are all these related to each other?

5. Any impact here of people who quit the workforce?

6. Does the oil price rise due to the Iran conflict factor into all this?

7. Against this backdrop, is there a higher recession probability here in the U.S. and if so, when?

8. What does all this mean for interest rates going forward?

9. Is there anything positive in this trend?

10. On your stock watch currently are three major, non-US companies. Eni SpA E, Mitsubishi Electric MIELY and Societe Generale Group SCGLY.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on U.S. policy madness.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

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Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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