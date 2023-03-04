What Happened to Tesla This Week?

In this week's video, I cover everything you need to know about news related to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) during the week of Feb. 27. Today's video will focus on Tesla's China-insured numbers, its leadership position in various parts of the world, and some extra information with regard to the upcoming Gigfactory in Mexico.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of March 3, 2023. The video was published on March 4, 2023.

