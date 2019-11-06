Markets
HPQ

What Happened in the Stock Market Today

Contributor
Steve Symington The Motley Fool
Published

Major benchmarks were largely flat on Wednesday after Reuters reported that a meeting between U.S. President Trump and China's Xi Jinping may be delayed until December, stemming recent optimism that the two countries are close to signing a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished on either side of unchanged.

Today's stock market

Index Percentage Change Point Change
Dow (0.00%) (0.07)
S&P 500 0.07% 2.16

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

But some individual stocks had robust gains. Shares of HP (NYSE: HPQ) jumped on news of a potential takeover, while investors cheered positive earnings from CVS (NYSE: CVS).

Market data and charts on a colorful LED display.

Image source: Getty Images.

Xerox sets its sights on HP

Shares of HP jumped 6.4% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Xerox (NYSE: XRX) is considering making a cash-and-stock offer to acquire the PC and printer specialist.

WSJ's sources didn't specify exact financial terms for the offer, but did suggest it would represent a premium to HP's market value (prior to the news) of roughly $27 billion. That's an enormous sum by any measure, but one that's particularly notable considering Xerox's market value stands at a significantly smaller $8.25 billion as of this writing.

The timing is no coincidence, however; HP shares were still reeling from a steep drop in October after the company announced a massive restructuring initiative that should result in cost savings of as much as $1 billion annually, including plans to lay off between 7,000 and 9,000 employees. As a combined business, Xerox and HP would likely be able to identify additional cost synergies to further streamline their operations.

While WSJ cautioned there's no guarantee a deal will be made, its sources also said Xerox has secured an "informal funding commitment from a major bank" backing the proposal.

CVS delivers a quarterly beat

Shares of CVS jumped 5.4% after the retail pharmacy chain announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results.

Revenue climbed 36.5% year over year to $64.8 billion. That heady top-line growth was driven primarily by CVS' recent acquisition of Aetna, but also propped up by higher volumes and brand-name drug price inflation at both its pharmacy services and retail segments. On the bottom line, that translated into adjusted net income of $2.4 billion, or $1.84 per share, up from $1.73 per share in the year-ago period. 

Analysts, on average, were modeling adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue closer to $63 billion.

"Our third quarter results build on the positive momentum we have seen across the company since the beginning of the year," CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement. "All of our core businesses performed in line with or above expectations, reflecting strong operational execution."

As such, CVS now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.97 to $7.05, marking an increase from its previous forecast for 2019 earnings per share of $6.89 to $7.00.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now
Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPQ CVS XRX

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular