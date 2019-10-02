What Happened in the Stock Market Today

Stocks fell on Wednesday after a weak jobs report fueled growing worries about the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) both lost nearly 2%. Energy stocks were particularly weak, but all sectors closed in the red.

Today's stock market

Index Percentage Change Point Change Dow (1.86%) (494.42) S&P 500 (1.79%) (52.64)

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

As for individual stocks, shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) tumbled despite the company beating earnings expectations, while salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) expects consumers to power strong online sales this holiday season.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors worry over Stitch Fix's guidance

Styling service Stitch Fix reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, but shares fell 10.8%. Revenue grew 32% to $432 million, toward the higher end of guidance. Earnings per share came in at $0.07, down from $0.18 in Q4 last year but above the $0.04 analyst consensus.

The company added 103,000 new active clients in the quarter, which was a drop-off from the 172,000 added last quarter, but the total of 3.24 million is still 18% above the number a year ago. Gross margin declined to 44.1% compared with 45.1% last quarter and 44.4% in the prior-year period.

Stitch Fix issued strong guidance for the fiscal 2020, but said to expect revenue next quarter of between $438 million and $442 million, somewhat less than the $451 million analysts were anticipating, saying on the conference call that lower-priced summer items were strong in the first weeks of the current quarter. The company also spent less on marketing in Q4, so client growth was lower entering the quarter.

Investors in the growth stock shouldn't be too discouraged about the drop in shares on a generally bad day for the market. The stock had run up in anticipation of results, and merely returned to levels seen last week.

Some early holiday cheer from Salesforce

On a day like today, it's nice to get a little good news about the future, and Salesforce had some in its annual forecast of online sales for the holiday season. Despite six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas compared with last year, the cloud software giant predicts 13% growth in U.S. digital commerce revenue.

Salesforce expects domestic digital revenue to be a record $136 billion during the holidays and global digital revenue to grow 15% to $768 billion. The company expects the shorter season to pressure retailers to drive demand earlier, with sales on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving growing 19% year over year.

Salesforce also said that last-minute shoppers will make heavy use of the buy-online-pickup-in-store option that retailers such as Best Buy, Home Depot, and Target have developed. Retailers that offer it will attract 48% more active digital shoppers to their web sites in the last five days before Christmas than those that don't.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019.

Jim Crumly owns shares of Salesforce.com and Target. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Salesforce.com and Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has the following options: short February 2020 $205 calls on Home Depot, long January 2021 $100 calls on Salesforce.com, and long January 2021 $120 calls on Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.