What Happened to 2024's Top Cryptocurrencies? Here's Who Graduated and Who Got Held Back.

Key Points

Eight of the top 10 cryptocurrencies from June 2024 are still in the top 10 today, but most lost half their value or more.

Stablecoins were the quiet winners, with Tether and USDC growing their market caps by 65% and 128%, respectively.

TRON and Hyperliquid are the new top 10 entrants, both built around practical financial utility rather than hype (HYPE's trading symbol notwithstanding).

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The crypto market moves fast. Even in the AI-boom era of extreme stock market volatility, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price swings make the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) look dull in comparison:

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On that note, I'm wondering what I learned, missed, or forgot in the crypto market over the last couple of years. Using crypto data from CoinMarketCap and the time-machine powers of the Internet Archive, I checked out the top 15 cryptocurrencies of June 19, 2024. Then I compared the list to today's data, two years later.

Here's what I found.

June 2024 top 15 cryptocurrencies: Two-year performance*

Many of the names are familiar. Eight of the old top 10 are still in the top 10 market cap list today. But their values have changed dramatically. Bitcoin is down 47%, Ethereum dropped 55%, and Solana took a 50% haircut. Toncoin and Cardano fell out of the top 10 with price drops of 77% and 59%, respectively.

Toncoin changed its name to Gram just a week ago, going back to the original name from 2018. That's just a name change, though the Telegram messaging service now intends to make more use of its in-house cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson had a temporary fallout with the Cardano community. These days, Hoskinson claims that this cryptocurrency will grow larger than Bitcoin over time. A project worth less than $6 billion catching up with Bitcoin's trillion-dollar market value is an ambitious idea.

Stablecoins: Boring never looked so good

The leading stablecoins didn't just stay stable but grew much larger. Tether's market cap is up by 65% in two years, and USDC has more than doubled. USDC issuer Circle Internet (NYSE: CRCL) is now a publicly traded stock, down 27% from its June 2025 IPO.

If nothing else, Circle's financial reports illustrate the bank-like operations of a stablecoin manager. The company generated $694 million of Q1 2026 revenue and $55 million in net income largely by investing USDC's backing cash in interest-yielding treasury bonds.

Meet the new kids on the blockchain

The two new top 10 cryptos in 2026 are TRON (up from No. 13 in 2024) and Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), launched from scratch in November 2024.

These are two different takes on modernizing old-school financial systems. The Hyperliquid token powers a decentralized exchange that lets traders make leveraged bets on crypto without mediators, essentially bringing Wall Street-style derivatives trading to the blockchain. TRON is a high-speed smart contracts system, popular for managing stablecoins. It's the main blockchain for the massive Tether stablecoin.

Lessons from two years of crypto chaos

So what can investors learn from this two-year snapshot? It depends on your perspective.

Staying power matters. The top of the crypto rankings is remarkably stable in terms of names, even when some prices crater and others pop. Bitcoin and Ethereum lost half their value but kept their throne. That's cold comfort if you bought at the peak, but it suggests the biggest names have some staying power that meme coins and so-called "Ethereum killers" lack.

Utility beats hype. Winners here, such as XRP, TRON, and stablecoins, all serve practical functions in crypto's financial plumbing.

TRON moves stablecoins cheaply. XRP targets cross-border payments on the RippleNet service. Tether and USDC are the de facto dollars of the crypto economy. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, built mostly on vibes and clever marketing, lost ground.

The bull case, briefly

If you're a crypto believer, the glass is half full. Veterans like Ethereum and Bitcoin should get back on their feet when the unstable global economy calms down. Some utility plays, such as the Polkadot cross-chain communication protocol and the Chainlink data supply tool, look undervalued today. Web3 concepts and decentralized finance apps seem destined to go mainstream in the next few years, and they can't do it without tools like Polkadot and Chainlink.

Patience is a virtue in stock investing. In crypto, it's a survival skill.

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Anders Bylund has positions in BNB, Bitcoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.