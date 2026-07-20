What This Grindr Insider Sale Signals For Long-Term Investors

Key Points

The disposition of 10,172 shares on July 16, 2026, generated proceeds of approximately $162,243.

The transaction involved 1% of the officer's direct equity holdings in the software application company.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 18, 2026, and all transacted shares were held directly.

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Zachary Katz, the CLO and Head of Global Affairs of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND), sold 10,172 shares of the company at $15.95 per share on July 16, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 10,172 Transaction value ~$162,243 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 703,151 Post-transaction value $11.08 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($15.95); post-transaction value based on July 16, 2026 market close ($15.76).

Key questions

What was the structural context for this disposal?

The transaction was conducted as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 18, 2026. These plans allow insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to manage personal liquidity and diversify holdings while operating within regulatory guidelines.

The transaction was conducted as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 18, 2026. These plans allow insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to manage personal liquidity and diversify holdings while operating within regulatory guidelines. How does this move impact the insider's total equity exposure?

Following the sale of 10,172 shares, Zachary Katz continues to hold 703,000 shares directly.

Following the sale of 10,172 shares, Zachary Katz continues to hold 703,000 shares directly. What is the recent financial and market profile for the company?

Grindr reported trailing 12-month revenue of $475.9 million and a net income of $94.5 million. As of the July 17, 2026 market close, the firm had a total market capitalization of $2.7 billion and shares were priced at $15.26.

Grindr reported trailing 12-month revenue of $475.9 million and a net income of $94.5 million. As of the July 17, 2026 market close, the firm had a total market capitalization of $2.7 billion and shares were priced at $15.26. What has the stock performance been over the last year?

As of the July 16, 2026 transaction date, the stock had a one-year total return of -26%. The sale price of $15.95 per share was slightly higher than the market close of $15.76 on that same day.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $15.26 Market Capitalization $2.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $475.9 million Net Income (TTM) $94.5 million

Company Snapshot

Grindr operates a digital social networking platform that generates revenue through both a free, advertisement-supported model and a premium subscription service for LGBTQ+ users seeking to connect and interact.

The company monetizes its user base through targeted advertising placements within the free tier and recurring subscription fees from premium members seeking enhanced features and ad-free experiences.

The platform serves gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals globally, with its primary customer base consisting of LGBTQ+ users seeking social connection, community engagement, and identity expression.

Grindr Inc. is a leading digital platform serving the LGBTQ+ demographic and operating from West Hollywood, California. The company has achieved significant scale with TTM revenues of $475.9 million and net income of $94.5 million, demonstrating a profitable business model with strong unit economics. As a specialized social networking platform with a highly engaged user base and diversified revenue streams, Grindr maintains a defensible market position within the broader social media and dating application landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Katz parted with about 1.4% of what he owns. The remaining 703,000 shares are worth roughly $11 million at recent prices, so this was a small withdrawal from a large account, scheduled back in March and executed at $15.95, a few cents above where the stock closed. Nothing here reads as urgency.



Switching to fundamentals, Grindr grew first-quarter revenue 38% to $129.9 million, expanded adjusted EBITDA to $58.5 million at a 45% margin, and lifted full-year guidance to at least $535 million. CEO George Arison said the company delivered "exceptional" results in the quarter. Yet shares are down 26% over the past year. Management has been buying aggressively into that gap, repurchasing over $100 million of stock across December and the first quarter, which is itself a positive signal, though it’s worth noting one shareholder has pushed back on those buybacks with a lawsuit. Still, the firm is growing fast, suggesting its stock is either mispriced or facing something the numbers haven't captured yet. The buyback tells you which side management is betting on.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.