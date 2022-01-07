What GameStop Investors Are Saying Today as GME Stock Surges Double-Digits

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is taking off on Friday thanks to recent news of the company preparing an NFT marketplace.

According to the video game retailer, it intends to set up an NFT marketplace where users can trade items used in video games. That includes apparel and accessories that characters can wear in various different games.

With GME stock on the rise, it looks like investors in the company are excited about its NFT plans. Let’s check out what they’re saying below!

GME Stock NFT Reddit Talk

“The market loves $GME because it’s gonna trade jpegs and gifs. Meanwhile the market hates $HOOD because it trades legit assets.” — bls2515

“LOL NFT’s are stupid and so is GME. I will enjoy watching it tank over the next couple weeks.” — vindico1

“i think there’s a big difference between pioneering an industry thats for sure coming and having tech to back it up vs a maybe we can get a piece of a maybe in 5 years. there’s 10k places that you can trade nft’s and more will come.” — ryin_matiaz

“Welp that was probably the last opportunity to sell GME at 150+, hope everyone took advantage.” — heheheexx

“How on earth will GME long term maintain this market cap? They haven’t done shit to be profitable in years and jumped on the NFT bandwagon LAST.” — Mr_Darthrex

GME stock is experiencing heavy trading today on the NFT news. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.5 million shares.

GME stock is up 12.5% as of Friday morning.

