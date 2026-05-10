What This Fund’s $4 Million Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Sale Could Signal About CRE Risk

Key Points

Chicago-based Cura Wealth Advisors sold 386,000 shares of ARI; the estimated trade size was $4.02 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end ARI position value declined by $3.35 million, reflecting both trading activity and valuation shifts.

The transaction represented 1.8% of 13F AUM for the quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ›

Chicago-based Cura Wealth Advisors disclosed in a May 8, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 386,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), an estimated $4.02 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 8, 2026, Cura Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 386,000 shares. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $4.02 million, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The ARI stake ended the quarter at 437,233 shares, totaling $4.62 million in value.

What else to know

The fund trimmed its ARI position, which now accounts for 2.07% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:ABBV: $63.72 million (28.5% of AUM) NYSE:ABT: $23.58 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSE:FSK: $23.06 million (10.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:MFIC: $6.90 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VT: $5.57 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, ARI shares were priced at $10.91, up 16% over the past year, compared to a roughly 30% gain from the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-07) $10.91 Market capitalization $1.45 billion Revenue (TTM) $263.3 million Net income (TTM) $126.96 million

Company Snapshot

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance originates, acquires, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States.

It operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), generating income primarily through interest on commercial real estate loans and related investments.

It serves institutional investors and commercial property owners seeking real estate financing solutions.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a mortgage REIT focused on providing commercial real estate debt financing solutions across the United States. Its business model centers on originating and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate loans to generate income for shareholders.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a cautious repositioning around commercial real estate exposure rather than a complete loss of confidence in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Cura Wealth Advisors kept a meaningful stake after the trim, but reducing the position from 1.4% of assets to less than 0.3% suggests the firm may be dialing back risk in a sector that continues to face pressure from higher rates and refinancing uncertainty.



As for fundamentals, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s latest earnings were relatively stable. The company reported first-quarter net income of $0.16 per diluted share and distributable earnings of $0.22 per share. Plus, the company disclosed no realized investment losses during the quarter, which matters given ongoing investor concerns around commercial property values and office exposure.



Still, the broader backdrop remains difficult for mortgage REITs. Even with shares up about 16% over the last year, ARI has materially lagged the S&P 500, and investors remain wary of how long elevated financing costs could pressure borrowers.

Should you buy stock in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance right now?

Before you buy stock in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 10, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.