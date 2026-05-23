What This Fund's $24 Million monday.com Sale Could Signal After a 73% Stock Drop

Key Points

ShawSpring exited 253,959 shares of monday.com last quarter; the estimated trade value was $24.37 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value declined by $37.47 million, reflecting both trading and price movements.

The transaction represented 9.1% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

10 stocks we like better than Monday.com ›

On May 14, 2026, ShawSpring Partners disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire position in monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY), exiting 253,959 shares in a trade estimated at $24.37 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, ShawSpring Partners liquidated its entire holding of monday.com, selling 253,959 shares. The estimated transaction value was $24.37 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter. The quarter-end position value decreased by $37.47 million, a figure that includes both the share sale and price movement over the period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: OKTA: $44.47 million (16.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $38.84 million (14.5% of AUM) NYSE: BABA: $36.42 million (13.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: ZS: $28.12 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BRZE: $26.26 million (9.8% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares were priced at $79.06, down 73% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net income (TTM) $119.4 million Market capitalization $4.1 billion Price (as of Friday) $79.06

Company snapshot

monday.com offers a cloud-based Work OS platform enabling organizations to build custom workflow applications for project management, CRM, marketing, and software development.

The firm generates revenue primarily through subscription-based SaaS licensing, with additional income from value-added services such as onboarding and customer support.

It serves a diverse global client base including enterprises, SMBs, educational institutions, and government organizations.

monday.com is a technology company specializing in cloud-based work management solutions, with a global presence and a scalable SaaS business model. The company leverages modular software to address a broad range of operational needs for organizations of varying sizes.

What this transaction means for investors

Though it appears ShawSpring was done waiting for a turnaround, monday.com's underlying performance has remained strong even as the stock has been crushed over the past year, creating a disconnect that some investors seeking value may find worth watching. In the first quarter, revenue climbed 24% year over year to $351.3 million while GAAP operating income doubled to $19.8 million. The company also generated more than $100 million in operating cash flow and launched its new AI Work Platform, which management sees as the next major growth driver.



Perhaps more impressive, monday.com continues moving upmarket. Customers generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue jumped 39%, while customers contributing more than $500,000 in ARR surged 74%. Remaining performance obligations rose 33% to $880 million, suggesting demand remains healthy. Management also authorized an aggressive share repurchase effort, buying back roughly $553 million of stock during the quarter.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether the market has become overly pessimistic. A stock down more than 70% despite double-digit growth, expanding enterprise adoption, and improving profitability may deserve a closer look. The risk is that competition in work management and AI software remains intense, but the business itself appears to be executing far better than the share price suggests.

Should you buy stock in Monday.com right now?

Before you buy stock in Monday.com, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Monday.com wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 23, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Braze, Monday.com, Okta, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.