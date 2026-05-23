What This Fund's $20 Million Sale Says About a Packaging Giant Facing a Turnaround Test

Key Points

Shapiro Capital Management sold 1,580,551 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company last quarter, with the estimated transaction value at $19.92 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the Graphic Packaging position decreased $45.68 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement

The sale represented 1.24% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.

The quarter-end holding stood at 4,271,859 shares valued at $42.46 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Shapiro Capital Management disclosed a sale of 1,580,551 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), an estimated $19.92 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Shapiro Capital Management LLC sold 1,580,551 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $19.92 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund’s remaining stake at quarter end was 4,271,859 shares, worth $42.46 million. The position’s value declined by $45.68 million over the quarter, reflecting both trading activity and market price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: LION: $89,278,778 (5.6% of AUM) NYSE:CALY: $72,214,989 (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:FDS: $71,724,058 (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:ELAN: $71,004,617 (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:TENB: $70,199,821 (4.4% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging were priced at $10.17, down 55% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.65 billion Net Income (TTM) $274.00 million Dividend Yield 4.3% Price (as of Friday) $10.17

Company snapshot

Graphic Packaging Holding offers fiber-based packaging solutions, including coated paperboard, folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers, as well as packaging machinery and barrier packaging products.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the manufacturing and sale of paperboard packaging products and packaging machinery to consumer goods, foodservice, and beverage companies.

It serves consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants, foodservice providers, and paperboard packaging converters across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of fiber-based packaging solutions with a global footprint and a diversified customer base. The company leverages vertical integration across paperboard production and packaging conversion to deliver value-added products to the food, beverage, and consumer goods sectors. Its scale, broad product portfolio, and focus on innovation in sustainable packaging support its competitive positioning in the global packaging industry.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks less like a vote against Graphic Packaging's long-term business and more like a recognition that a turnaround may take time. Even after trimming the position, Shapiro retained more than 4.2 million shares worth roughly $42 million, suggesting it still sees value in the packaging maker despite recent challenges.



The company's latest results show how mixed the picture has been. First-quarter net sales rose 2% year over year to $2.16 billion, with volumes increasing 1%, while management reaffirmed full-year guidance that calls for $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion in revenue and $700 million to $800 million in adjusted cash flow.



At the same time, profitability remains under pressure. Graphic Packaging reported a net loss of $43 million versus net income of $127 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA fell to $232 million from $365 million. Management has responded aggressively, eliminating more than 500 roles, targeting $60 million in cost reductions, reducing inventory by $48 million, and canceling low-return projects expected to avoid more than $200 million of future capital spending.



Ultimately, the stock's steep decline reflects concerns about margins, leverage, and demand. If management's restructuring efforts translate into stronger cash generation and margin recovery, today's valuation could look attractive, but if not, the turnaround could take longer than investors expect.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FactSet Research Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Callaway Golf. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.