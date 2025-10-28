What This Fund’s $180 Million Treasury Bet Signals to Long-Term Investors

Key Points

Nevada-based Peavine Capital bought 194,700 shares of IEF for an estimated $18.6 million in the third quarter.

The transaction represented 3.8% of Peavine's 13F reportable assets under management.

At quarter-end, the firm reported holding nearly 1.9 million IEF shares valued at $180.8 million, representing about 37.3% of fund assets.

Nevada-based Peavine Capital disclosed a purchase of 194,700 shares of the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in an SEC filing for the period ended September 30.

What Happened

What Else to Know

Peavine's IEF stake now accounts for 37.3% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPY: $199.4 million (41.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:IEF: $180.8 million (37.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SGOV: $95.8 million (19.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $5.1 million (1.1% of AUM)

NYSE:CAT: $1.3 million (0.3% of AUM)

As of Monday's market close, shares of IEF were priced at $97.49, up 2.7% over the past year, compared to an 18% gain for the S&P 500.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Net assets $40.4 billion Price (as of market close Monday) $97.49 12-month trailing yield 3.71% 1-year total return 2.2%

ETF Snapshot

IEF's investment strategy seeks to track the performance of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities between 7 and 10 years, providing targeted exposure to intermediate-term government debt.

The portfolio is composed primarily of U.S. Treasury securities, with at least 90% of assets in government bonds, ensuring high credit quality and liquidity.

Structured as an ETF, the fund offers investors efficient access to the U.S. Treasury market and regular income distributions.

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) provides targeted exposure to intermediate-term U.S. Treasury securities. It has substantial assets under management and a focus on high-credit-quality government bonds. Its strategy and structure offer access to the U.S. Treasury market,

Foolish Take

Peavine Capital’s increased bet on Treasuries underscores a clear shift toward safety and stability. The move brings Peavine’s total IEF position to 1.9 million shares worth $180.8 million, now accounting for 37.3% of its reportable assets.



Notably, Peavine’s only other meaningful additions this quarter were in iShares Treasury ETFs and the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)—a clear signal of a barbell strategy: pairing safe-haven bonds with broad market equity exposure. Together, SPY and IEF now make up nearly 80% of Peavine’s total holdings, a conservative allocation positioning the firm to weather both rate and equity volatility.



IEF, which tracks Treasuries maturing between seven and 10 years, offers an average 3.9% yield to maturity, 7-year duration, and 0.15% expense ratio—providing investors with a steady income stream and downside protection. For long-term investors, Peavine’s posture reflects a classic late-cycle playbook: locking in yields and maintaining equity exposure through low-cost, diversified ETFs.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if managing over $100 million.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the investment's current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Intermediate-term: Refers to bonds or investments with maturities typically between 5 and 10 years.

U.S. Treasury securities: Debt instruments issued by the U.S. government to finance its operations, considered low risk.

Liquidity: How quickly and easily an asset can be bought or sold without affecting its price.

Credit quality: An assessment of a bond issuer's ability to repay debt, with higher quality indicating lower risk.

Income distributions: Payments made by funds to investors, usually from interest, dividends, or capital gains.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or holding in a particular security or company.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

