What This Fund’s $14 Million Ocular Therapeutix Exit Could Signal for Investors

Key Points

Saturn V sold 1,504,880 shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $14.34 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $18.27 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.

The trade represented a 2.6% change in reportable 13F assets under management.

The move marked a full exit from OCUL; the position was previously 3.4% of the fund's AUM.

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On May 15, 2026, Saturn V Capital Management disclosed a full exit from Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), selling 1,504,880 shares in a trade estimated at $14.34 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Saturn V Capital Management sold its entire 1,504,880-share holding in Ocular Therapeutix. The estimated transaction value was $14.34 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund's reported position in the stock fell to zero, with a quarter-end valuation shift of $18.27 million reflecting both trading and market price movement.

What else to know

Saturn V Capital Management fully exited Ocular Therapeutix.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ALMS: $70.54 million (12.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMLX: $60.46 million (10.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ABVX: $60.43 million (10.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: PCVX: $47.91 million (8.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: PHVS: $33.94 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of Ocular Therapeutix were priced at $8.06, up 7% over the past year, compared to a 24% gain for the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $8.06 Market Capitalization $1.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $52.04 million Net Income (TTM) ($290.50 million)

Company Snapshot

Ocular Therapeutix develops and commercializes ophthalmic therapies, including marketed products such as ReSure Sealant and DEXTENZA, and maintains a pipeline of drug delivery implants for retinal, glaucoma, and dry eye diseases.

The company generates revenue primarily from product sales and strategic collaborations, leveraging proprietary hydrogel-based sustained-release technology for both device and pharmaceutical applications.

The company’s products are used in the treatment of ocular inflammation, pain, retinal diseases, and glaucoma.

Ocular Therapeutix is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on innovative drug delivery solutions for ophthalmic diseases. The company combines proprietary hydrogel technology with established and novel therapeutics, aiming to address unmet medical needs in eye care. Strategic collaborations and a diversified pipeline position Ocular Therapeutix to compete in the growing market for advanced ophthalmic therapies.

What this transaction means for investors

Ocular shares have really struggled in recent months, including since the latest earnings report earlier this month, when revenue came in lighter than investors hoped and losses widened as spending ramped aggressively ahead of potential commercialization.



That said, the underlying business still has some momentum. Earlier this year, Ocular reported positive Phase 3 SOL-1 data for AXPAXLI in wet AMD, including what it called the first successful superiority study against an approved anti-VEGF therapy. The company also said its SOL-R Phase 3 trial remains on track for topline data in early 2027.



Financially, though, the story got more complicated. First-quarter revenue rose less than 1% to $10.8 million, while research and development expenses jumped to $66.2 million from $42.9 million a year earlier. Net losses widened to $88.6 million.



Ultimately, long-term investors should remember that short-term skepticism matters less than long-term execution. Ocular still has a sizable $666.7 million cash balance and runway into 2028. Now, the market wants proof that the company can convert promising clinical data into a commercially viable retina franchise.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.