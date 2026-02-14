What a Full $49 Million Exit From JBT Marel Signals for Long-Term Investors

Key Points

ACK Asset Management LLC sold 350,546 shares of JBT Marel Corporation in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the quarter-end value of the position declined by $49.23 million.

The position was previously 6.2% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter, highlighting the significance of the exit.

10 stocks we like better than Jbt Marel ›

On February 13, 2026, ACK Asset Management LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM), liquidating 350,546 shares in a transaction estimated at $49.23 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, ACK Asset Management fully liquidated its position in JBT Marel Corporation by selling 350,546 shares. The estimated transaction value was $49.23 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:MTRN: $59.03 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE:GVA: $57.67 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSE:WMS: $56.48 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE:ATS: $50.84 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE:CNM: $46.77 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of JBT Marel Corporation were priced at $163.36, up 30.3% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 17.44 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $163.36 Market capitalization $8.58 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.26 billion Net income (TTM) ($110.60 million)

Company snapshot

JBT Marel Corporation provides integrated technology solutions for food and beverage processing, including chilling, mixing, portioning, cooking, freezing, packaging, and automated guided vehicle systems.

The company generates revenue through the sale of equipment, value-added processing systems, and related services to food, beverage, and health industry clients worldwide.

It serves a diversified customer base across the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, pet food, and industrial sectors, with a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

JBT Marel Corporation is a leading provider of industrial machinery and automation solutions for the food and beverage sector, with a strong presence in global markets. The company leverages advanced technology to deliver end-to-end processing and packaging systems, supporting efficiency and product quality for its clients. Its broad portfolio and diversified customer base position it competitively within the industrial technology landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital discipline shows up most clearly when a stock is working, and that seems to be the case here. JBT Marel delivered better-than-expected $1 billion in third-quarter revenue, with 49% generated from recurring revenue. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA reached $171 million, a 17.1% margin, while orders totaled $946 million and backlog stood at $1.3 billion. Management also raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $3.76 billion to $3.79 billion, reflecting solid operational execution.



At the same time, leverage remains meaningful. Net debt totaled roughly $1.79 billion, with net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA at 3.1x, and integration costs, restructuring expenses, and acquisition-related amortization continue to weigh on GAAP profitability.



Within a portfolio tilted toward industrial and infrastructure names like Materion, Granite Construction, and Advanced Drainage Systems, this was one of the more cyclical capital equipment bets. Shares have climbed more than 30% over the past year.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether synergy targets and margin expansion can outpace integration risk. If execution continues, scale could drive durable earnings power. If not, valuation could reset quickly.

Should you buy stock in Jbt Marel right now?

Before you buy stock in Jbt Marel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Jbt Marel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Drainage Systems and Materion. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.