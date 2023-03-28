What Fruits Can Dogs Eat? (And Which Are Bad for Them)

Most dog owners know that a balanced and nutritious meal is important to the growth and development of their beloved dog. From puppyhood to adulthood, what you feed your pooch can affect their mental and physical health.

In addition to providing wholesome daily meals, owners can go a step further and add fruit to their dog’s diet.

“Fruit contains essential vitamins and minerals that boost a dog’s immunity, support metabolic function, aid in hydration and can promote weight loss in small doses,” Dr. Sarah Gorman, D.V.M. and managing vet at Small Door Veterinary, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast, wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Instead of highly-caloric pet treats, fruits make a delicious and nutritious morsel.

What Fruits Can Dogs Eat?

There are a wide variety of fruits which are both safe and beneficial to give your dog, according to Dr. Antje Joslin, D.V.M. and veterinary advisor for Dogtopia:

Apples

Bananas

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cranberries

Cucumbers

Mangos

Oranges

Peaches

Pears

Pineapple

Pumpkin

Raspberries

Strawberries

Watermelon

Why Dogs Should Eat Fruits

While most dogs don’t require fruit in their daily diet, it can provide a host of nutritional benefits, according to Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., a veterinary medical advisor for pet services app Rover and owner of Kleinburg Veterinary Hospital in Ontario, Canada.

“Fruit provides a healthy way for pets to explore new tastes and textures without throwing off their daily calorie quotas, while also providing a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients,” Greenstein wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

It’s always a good idea to check with your veterinarian before adding anything new to your dog’s diet, especially if they have underlying medical conditions or are on a prescribed diet, Joslin says.

If you do decide to supplement your dog’s diet with fruit, here are the benefits and ways to prepare them for your pet.

Apples

Apples are a great low-calorie treat and a good source of vitamins C and A, potassium, antioxidants, and fiber, according to Dr. Yui Shapard, D.V.M. and medical director at Pawp, a virtual pet care site.

Owners should wash, core, deseed, and slice apples before feeding them to their dog.

Bananas

Bananas are high in potassium, B7, fiber, and copper, which is great as a low-calorie snack for dogs, says Dr. Aziza Glass, D.V.M., expert vet at Freshpet and owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic.

However, bananas are also high in sugar—so owners should limit how much of this tasty treat they give their pets.

“Bananas are chock-full of fiber, which can help aid gastrointestinal issues and magnesium, which facilitates bone growth, protein production, and the absorption of vitamins,” Super Snouts founder and pet nutrition expert Christy Love wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Blueberries

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and their small size makes them perfect to use for treats and rewards for your dog, Gorman says. They can be given to your dog either fresh or frozen.

Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe is packed with fiber, and is a good source of vitamin C and potassium.

According to the AKC, the high water and fiber in cantaloupes make them excellent for improved digestion, as well as preventing constipation and dehydration.

But similar to bananas, cantaloupes are also high in sugar, so they should be given sparingly as a treat for your pet.

Owners should be sure to remove the rind from the cantaloupe before feeding their dog. Not only can the rind be a choking hazard, it can also cause stomach problems and impact a dog’s digestive tract.

Cranberries

Cranberries are high in fiber and antioxidants and are safe to feed your dog either dried or fresh, in small quantities.

While cranberries can help with any urinary tract issues, they should only be given in small amounts or they can lead to an upset stomach.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a great source of vitamins and are another great low-calorie treat you can give your dogs, especially if they need to lose weight.

The AKC notes that like any food, owners should make sure not to feed their dog too much cucumber as it can cause stomach upset. And to prevent choking, the cucumber (like any food) should be cut into bite-size pieces before feeding your dog.

Mangos

Mangoes are a great treat for your dog since they’re high in vitamins A, B-6, C and E and potassium.

The safest way to feed your dog mangoes is to peel it, remove the pit and cut into smaller chunks to avoid choking.

Again, mangoes are high in sugar so keep this treat as an occasional treat for your pet.

Oranges

Oranges are packed with vitamin C but are high in fiber and can cause an upset stomach for your pet. Be sure and peel the orange first, break it into segments and remove any seeds before feeding your dog.

Interestingly, dogs are not fans of any strong-smelling citrus, including oranges, so your dog may not be inclined to eat them notes the AKC.

Peaches

Peaches are a safe and healthy treat for your dog and are high in vitamin A and fiber. Before feeding your dog peaches, be sure and remove the pit and cut into bite-size pieces. Peach pits are not only a choking hazard but they contain cyanide.

Owners should also stick with fresh or frozen peaches and avoid feeding their dogs canned, syrupy peaches.

Pears

Pears are an excellent source of vitamins C, A and K, as well as potassium, calcium and fiber, according to Dr. Megan Conrad, D.V.M. and veterinary advisor at Hello Ralphie, a telehealth site for pets.

Similar to apples, owners should always remove the core and seeds of a pear before feeding it to their dog in small pieces, Conrad says.

Owners should avoid the syrupy, canned peaches when giving them as a treat to their dog.

Pineapple

Pineapple is full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which are great for supporting your dog’s digestive and immune systems.

“I specifically recommend pineapple because it contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid in reducing inflammation and aiding digestion,” Love says.

Make sure to peel and cut up the pineapple into small chunks before giving it to your dog as a treat.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a great addition to any dog’s diet because it’s full of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and is great for a dog’s digestive system,

It’s also wonderful at helping dogs who are suffering with digestive issues like constipation or diarrhea, says Dr. Paula Simons, D.V.M. and veterinary consultant at K9 of Mine, an education website for dogs.

“Pumpkin is most beneficial when served to your pup in either a canned or dehydrated format, as these methods contain a higher amount of fiber and nutrients compared to fresh pumpkin,” Love says.

Raspberries

Raspberries are perfectly fine to give to your dog in moderation, according to Dr. Samantha Morici, D.V.M. and head of veterinary services at Koala Health, a website for medications and health products for pets.

“Raspberries naturally contain xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is toxic to dogs in large quantities or at the higher concentrations found in processed foods,” Morici says. “No more than a handful should be consumed at a time.”

Strawberries

Strawberries are high in fiber, vitamin C, micronutrients and enzymes that may help in keeping your dog’s teeth clean.Always wash and remove the stem before feeding them to your dog; they should also be sliced into small pieces to prevent a choking hazard.

Strawberries can also be high in sugar, so they should be handed out sparingly to your dog.

Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the healthiest fruits a dog can eat due to its great density in hydration and antioxidants.

Watermelon, which is made up of 92% water, is a great source of vitamin C, A, B-6, and potassium.

“Just be sure to remove any seeds, rind, or skin before feeding it, as they can cause intestinal blockages,” Gorman says.

What Fruits Are the Healthiest for Dogs?

Some fruits are healthier for your dog than others either due to the nutritional benefits or their low sugar and calorie content. .

The healthiest fruits to feed your dog include the following:

Blueberries: They are often incorporated into commercially prepared foods due to their nutritional value. Fresh blueberries provide a plethora of antioxidants and fiber for your dog.

They are often incorporated into commercially prepared foods due to their nutritional value. Fresh blueberries provide a plethora of antioxidants and fiber for your dog. Cucumbers: They are an excellent low-calorie snack for dogs on a diet. They are packed with vitamins and have a high-water content to aid in hydration.

They are an excellent low-calorie snack for dogs on a diet. They are packed with vitamins and have a high-water content to aid in hydration. Watermelon: With its high-water content, watermelons are a great summer treat for your dog, especially since they are also high in vitamin A, C, and B-6.

Ways To Feed Your Dog Fruit

The great thing about incorporating fruit into your dog’s diet is that it doesn’t typically involve lengthy or complicated preparation.

“Many fruits can be eaten naturally and only need to be prepared through cutting them into small bits or removing anything that could potentially cause choking or stomach problems like seeds,” Glass says.

For those feeling creative, there are fun alternatives you can make for your dog:

Make a pup-sicle: Cut fruit into small pieces, add water and freeze into ice cube trays. They make a great hot weather treat.

Cut fruit into small pieces, add water and freeze into ice cube trays. They make a great hot weather treat. Sprinkle fruit on meals: Adding small pieces of fruit to your dog’s meal not only adds variety to the same meal they eat every day, but also adds nutrition.

Adding small pieces of fruit to your dog’s meal not only adds variety to the same meal they eat every day, but also adds nutrition. Add peanut butter: Slice up an apple, add peanut butter to a few slices and feed it to your dog as a special treat.

Slice up an apple, add peanut butter to a few slices and feed it to your dog as a special treat. Freeze it: You can also freeze fruit, including blueberries and peach slices, and hand them to your dog as a special treat on a muggy day.

You can also freeze fruit, including blueberries and peach slices, and hand them to your dog as a special treat on a muggy day. Pup ice cream: While regular ice cream is too high in sugar and dairy for dogs, it is possible to use fruit to make pet-friendly ice cream. Mix together a mashed banana, some plain, unsweetened yogurt and some peanut butter. Freeze for a few hours and give to your dog in small amounts as a special treat.

How Much Fruit Can a Dog Have?

Even when feeding your dog fruits that are safe and nutritious, you should always practice moderation.

“It is recommended to stick to the 90-10 rule,” Joslin says.“Ninety percent of their diet should be their regular food and 10 percent can be healthy treats that include fruits and vegetables, especially when introducing something new to their diet.”

If your dog has underlying medical conditions or is fed a prescription diet, it’s always safest to contact your veterinarian first before adding fruits to their diet.

Dr. Zach Mills, vice president of Medical Performance at The Vets, a mobile veterinary service provider, says that even seemingly risk-free fruits can lead to digestive upset, diarrhea and vomiting.

Mills says pet owners should look for the following symptoms:

GI upset

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

Vomiting

Loose stools or diarrhea

Other symptoms to look out for include blood in the stool and excessive flatulence.

What Fruits Are Bad for Dogs?

There are also fruits that pet owners should either be very careful feeding their dogs or avoid feeding their dog entirely.

Fruits You Should Be Careful Feeding to Dogs

Avocado: The avocado pit, skin, and leaves contain persin and are toxic to dogs. The fleshy part of an avocado does not contain as much persin and can be given to your dog in small amounts. But, the AKC notes that some dogs don’t tolerate any amount of avocado.

The avocado pit, skin, and leaves contain persin and are toxic to dogs. The fleshy part of an avocado does not contain as much persin and can be given to your dog in small amounts. But, the AKC notes that some dogs don’t tolerate any amount of avocado. Tomatoes: Ripe, red tomatoes are OK to feed to your dog. But owners should never give their dog an unripe, green tomato, the stems or leaves, which contain solanine and is toxic to dogs. Some dogs don’t tolerate the acidity in tomatoes so there is a potential for an upset stomach.

Ripe, red tomatoes are OK to feed to your dog. But owners should never give their dog an unripe, green tomato, the stems or leaves, which contain solanine and is toxic to dogs. Some dogs don’t tolerate the acidity in tomatoes so there is a potential for an upset stomach. Citrus fruits: While not toxic to dogs, citrus fruits like lemons, limes and grapefruits can cause an upset stomach in dogs.

While not toxic to dogs, citrus fruits like lemons, limes and grapefruits can cause an upset stomach in dogs. Pitted fruits: Owners should always remove the pits and seeds from any fruit they serve their dogs to avoid a choking hazard.

Fruits That Are Toxic to Dogs

Grapes/Raisins: Grapes, and their dried cousins, raisins, are extremely toxic to dogs and can lead to acute kidney failure. They should not be given to dogs.

Grapes, and their dried cousins, raisins, are extremely toxic to dogs and can lead to acute kidney failure. They should not be given to dogs. Cherries: Avoid giving your dog cherries as the pit and stems can cause intestinal blockage. The pit is also extremely toxic to dogs.

Avoid giving your dog cherries as the pit and stems can cause intestinal blockage. The pit is also extremely toxic to dogs. Rhubarb: Rhubarb leaves contain oxalic acid, which can be toxic to dogs if ingested in large amounts.

What if my Dog Eats Something Toxic?

It can be hard to monitor what your dog is putting in their mouth 24 hours a day, so it’s possible your dog might ingest something that it shouldn’t, or even worse, is toxic.

Mills says dog owners should take the following steps if they suspect their dog ate something toxic:

Call your veterinarian immediately. If they aren’t available, call an animal poison control center as soon as possible. The ASPCA Animal Control Center is available to pet owners 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They are available at 888-426-4435. Collect information. Gather any information you have about what your dog ate, how much they ate and when they ate it. This can be helpful information to share with your veterinarian to determine the next steps. Watch for symptoms. Owners should keep a close eye on their dog to see if any symptoms develop, including vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, difficulty breathing or seizures. Do not induce vomiting. Unless directed to do so by your veterinarian or the poison control center, do not attempt to induce vomiting. Sometimes, it can do more harm than good. Seek medical attention. If your veterinarian or poison control advises it, take your dog to the nearest animal hospital for treatment.

“It’s always better to err on the side of caution when it comes to your dog’s health. If you suspect that your dog has ingested something toxic, don’t hesitate to seek professional help,” Mills says.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can dogs eat fruit snacks?

Dog owners should be careful with the amount of sugar they are feeding their dogs, especially dogs that are prone to diabetes. So while fruit snacks aren’t necessarily toxic to dogs, they do contain a large amount of sugar and should be given in moderation.

What fruit can dogs have daily?

You should consider fruits as a treat/supplement to your dog’s daily routine and look for fruits that are lower in calories and sugar when considering fruits for daily consumption. Those include melons, which are lower in calories than bananas, strawberries, and mangoes.

Can dogs eat seeds from fruits?

Dogs cannot eat the seeds from fruits. Not only are they a choking hazard, seeds and pits from certain fruits can actually be toxic and dangerous to dogs. Always be sure to remove the seeds from fruits like apples, pears, watermelon, and cantaloupes.

