What Is the Franchise Tax?

The franchise tax is a levy imposed by certain states on businesses and corporations in exchange for doing business in that state. Unlike income taxes, which are based on a company’s profit, franchise taxes are typically calculated based on the company’s net worth, capital or assets. This type of tax can impact a business's financial planning and tax liabilities, so it's important for small business owners or entrepreneurs to understand how much they may owe the state each year.

A financial advisor could help you decide where to incorporate your business and how to structure it for tax efficiency.

What Business Owners Need to Know About the Franchise Tax

The franchise tax is a state-level tax imposed on businesses for the privilege of operating in that state. This tax is not based on income or profits. Instead, it is based on the value of the company’s assets, net worth or a similar measure of capital. The tax’s primary purpose is to generate revenue for the state and ensure that businesses contribute to the cost of state services and its supporting infrastructure.

The way franchise tax is applied can vary significantly from state to state. Some states charge a flat fee, while others use a sliding scale based on the company’s size or revenue. For example, a state might impose a minimum franchise tax of $800 for small businesses, with larger corporations paying a higher rate based on their net worth or capital employed in the state.

Franchise taxes are typically due annually, but the exact deadline varies by state. Failure to pay can result in penalties, interest charges or even the loss of the right to conduct business in the state.

Which Entities Are Subject to the Franchise Tax?

Franchise tax obligations vary by state and the type of business structure. Here's an overview of which entities are generally subject to and exempt from franchise taxes.

Entities Subject to the Franchise Tax

Corporations: Most states require corporations, including C-corporations and S-corporations, to pay franchise taxes. These entities typically have a legal presence in the state, such as an office or physical location.

Most states require corporations, including C-corporations and S-corporations, to pay franchise taxes. These entities typically have a legal presence in the state, such as an office or physical location. Limited liability companies (LLCs): In some states, LLCs are also subject to franchise taxes. This includes both single-member and multi-member LLCs that conduct business within the state.

In some states, LLCs are also subject to franchise taxes. This includes both single-member and multi-member LLCs that conduct business within the state. Partnerships: Certain types of partnerships, such as limited liability partnerships (LLPs), may be required to pay franchise taxes, depending on state-specific regulations and their organizational structure.

Certain types of partnerships, such as limited liability partnerships (LLPs), may be required to pay franchise taxes, depending on state-specific regulations and their organizational structure. Franchises and certain professional associations: Businesses operating under a franchise model or as professional associations might also be liable for franchise taxes, especially if they are registered as corporate entities in the state.

Entities Not Subject to the Franchise Tax

Sole proprietorships: Sole proprietorships (excluding single member LLCs) are typically exempt from franchise taxes, as they are considered extensions of the individual owner rather than separate legal entities.

Sole proprietorships (excluding single member LLCs) are typically exempt from franchise taxes, as they are considered extensions of the individual owner rather than separate legal entities. Nonprofit organizations: Nonprofits often receive exemptions from franchise taxes due to their tax-exempt status and mission-oriented operations.

Nonprofits often receive exemptions from franchise taxes due to their tax-exempt status and mission-oriented operations. Certain small businesses: Some states provide exemptions or reduced rates for small businesses that fall below specific revenue or asset thresholds, offering relief to startups and small enterprises.

How Is the Franchise Tax Calculated?

Calculating the franchise tax will depend on the business structure, state regulations and the formula used by the state. There are a few common methods states generally use to calculate franchise taxes:

Net worth or capital stock: Some states calculate the franchise tax based on the company’s net worth or the value of its capital stock. This approach involves assessing the total assets minus liabilities, providing a basis for the tax rate. For instance, a state might impose a tax rate of 0.1% on a company’s net worth, with a minimum threshold that all businesses must meet.

Some states calculate the franchise tax based on the company’s net worth or the value of its capital stock. This approach involves assessing the total assets minus liabilities, providing a basis for the tax rate. For instance, a state might impose a tax rate of 0.1% on a company’s net worth, with a minimum threshold that all businesses must meet. Gross receipts or revenue: In states where franchise taxes are based on revenue, tax is calculated as a percentage of the business’s gross receipts. This method focuses on the total revenues generated by the business before expenses are deducted. A state might charge a 0.5% franchise tax on gross receipts, meaning a company earning $1,000,000 in revenue would owe $5,000 in franchise taxes.

In states where franchise taxes are based on revenue, tax is calculated as a percentage of the business’s gross receipts. This method focuses on the total revenues generated by the business before expenses are deducted. A state might charge a 0.5% franchise tax on gross receipts, meaning a company earning $1,000,000 in revenue would owe $5,000 in franchise taxes. Fixed fees or flat rates: Some states use a fixed fee or flat rate for franchise taxes, which applies uniformly to all businesses within certain categories. For example, a small business might pay a flat fee of $500 annually, while larger corporations pay higher fees based on specific criteria like industry type or number of employees.

Some states use a fixed fee or flat rate for franchise taxes, which applies uniformly to all businesses within certain categories. For example, a small business might pay a flat fee of $500 annually, while larger corporations pay higher fees based on specific criteria like industry type or number of employees. Combined methods: Many states employ a combination of these methods to calculate franchise taxes, allowing them to account for variations in business size and structure. Businesses should consult their state tax authority or a tax professional to understand their specific franchise tax obligations and ensure accurate calculations.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Franchise Tax

How Does the Franchise Tax Differ From Corporate Income Tax?

The franchise tax and corporate income tax are distinct forms of taxation. While the corporate income tax is based on a company’s profits, the franchise tax is often based on factors like net worth, capital or gross receipts, regardless of profitability. This means a company could pay franchise taxes even if it reports a loss.

Can a Business Be Exempt From the Franchise Tax?

Yes, certain businesses may qualify for exemptions from the franchise tax. Nonprofit organizations, small businesses with limited revenue and certain sole proprietorships often receive exemptions. Additionally, states may offer reduced rates or full exemptions to specific industries or businesses meeting particular criteria, such as those involved in renewable energy or technology startups.

What Happens If a Business Fails to Pay the Franchise Tax?

Failure to pay the franchise tax can result in severe penalties, including fines, interest on the unpaid amount and legal actions by the state. Additionally, the business may lose its right to operate within the state, leading to the revocation of its license or registration.

Bottom Line

The franchise tax can impact the operational costs of a business, making it an important factor for those looking to establish or expand their operations. Knowing how the franchise tax is calculated and which entities are subject to it, can help businesses better manage their financial planning and ensure their compliance with state laws.

Tax Planning Tips Businesses

Consulting with a tax professional or financial advisor can give you valuable insights as a small business owner and help you comply with franchise tax regulations. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Small business owners who want to set up a retirement account have several options to consider. Here are five plans to consider.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/izkes, ©iStock.com/Szepy, ©iStock.com/MangoStar_Studio

The post What Is the Franchise Tax? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.