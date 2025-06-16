What the Fed's 'Wait and See' Approach Means for Your Money

Throughout 2024, everyone from Wall Street analysts to everyday borrowers buzzed with anticipation over interest rate cuts. Lower rates usually mean cheaper loans, friendlier mortgage terms, and a nice tailwind for stocks and businesses alike.

After years of the Federal Reserve hiking rates to fight inflation, 2024 looked like the year we'd finally get some relief. And we did get some, with three small rate cuts in the last four months of the year. But since then, the federal funds rate has stayed within in a target range of between 4.25%-4.5%.

Now, here we are in mid-2025, and that buzz? It's all but vanished.

The Fed has held rates steady for months now — and despite earlier projections of two or even three cuts this year, traders are beginning to accept a much slower pace of action.

This week, at the end of its two-day meeting, the Fed is expected to once again hold interest rates steady. That decision isn't just about the economy — it's also coming under fire politically.

President Donald Trump has been publicly hammering Fed Chair Jerome Powell for keeping rates "too high," blaming the central bank for making it harder for families and businesses to borrow.

But Powell's not budging. The Fed, as he has reminded everyone, is an independent body.

Despite the rhetoric, the futures markets are signaling virtually no chance of a rate cut this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool. And with inflation ticking slightly higher in recent reports — thanks in part to Trump's sweeping tariffs — many Fed officials are hesitant to cut too soon and risk losing control over prices.

Economists now expect the first rate cut might not come until September. Maybe even later.

But the Fed's impact isn't just theoretical — it hits real people.

This "higher for longer" rate environment has been frustrating news for consumers still grappling with high borrowing costs, especially on credit cards and car loans. It also dims the outlook for investors who were banking on lower rates to boost stock prices and economic activity.

So what does a slower pace of rate cuts actually mean for your money?

Whether you're saving, borrowing, investing, or job hunting, here's what you need to know next.

Rate Reality #1: Borrowing Won't Get Cheaper Anytime Soon

If you were waiting for the Fed to cut rates before refinancing your mortgage or taking out a loan, you might be waiting a while. The Fed's decisions directly influence interest rates on mortgages, car loans, and credit cards. When rate cuts are slow or smaller than expected, borrowing costs remain high.

Mortgage rates: Many homebuyers have been holding out for lower mortgage rates before jumping into the market. But with fewer Fed cuts on the horizon, rates may stay elevated longer than expected. If you're house hunting, it's better to focus on negotiating a good price rather than holding out for significantly lower mortgage rates.

Credit cards and personal loans: Credit card interest rates have soared, and without aggressive Fed cuts, they'll remain high. This makes carrying a balance more expensive, so if you have debt, prioritizing repayment should be a top financial goal.

Auto loans: Higher borrowing costs mean that financing a car will remain pricey. If you need a vehicle, consider shopping around for the best loan terms and avoiding unnecessary add-ons that increase your total cost.

What to do now:

- If you're in the market for a home, focus on getting the best deal rather than waiting indefinitely for lower rates.

- Pay down high-interest debt as soon as possible to avoid costly interest charges.

- Compare loan offers carefully and explore alternative financing options, like credit unions, which may offer better rates than traditional banks.

Rate Reality #2: Savings Accounts Will Keep Paying More (For Now)

While high interest rates make borrowing more expensive, they also mean savers continue to benefit. Banks and credit unions have been offering attractive rates on high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs), and with the Fed delaying aggressive cuts, these elevated savings rates may stick around longer.

High-yield savings accounts: Online banks and credit unions are still offering returns in the 4%-5% range, giving savers a rare opportunity to earn meaningful interest on the cash in their account. Even a modest balance can generate enough over time to make a difference, which is why I love these accounts for growing emergency funds and reaching short-term savings goals.

Certificates of deposit (CDs): Locking in a CD at current rates could be a smart move, especially if you don't need immediate access to your funds. Rates may drop once the Fed starts cutting, so locking in now can provide stability.

Money market accounts: These accounts, which combine checking-like features with higher yields, remain a good option for those wanting both liquidity and solid returns. If you need easy access to your cash but still want it to grow, a money market account provides a middle ground between traditional savings accounts and CDs.

What to do now:

- If you have extra cash, take advantage of high-yield savings accounts while rates remain elevated (you'll earn more than you would with a typical checking account).

- Consider a CD if you can afford to lock in a rate for a set period, ensuring a guaranteed return even if the Fed starts cutting later this year.

- Compare rates among banks — especially online banks, which often offer better returns than traditional institutions.

Rate Reality #3: The Stock Market Could Face Some Uncertainty

Investors had been counting on a series of aggressive rate cuts to boost the stock market, but a slower pace or pause likely means extra volatility. The stock market thrives on cheap money — so when the Fed isn't rushing to cut, investors may need to adjust expectations.

Market volatility: Stocks tend to move sharply in response to Fed policy updates, meaning investors should brace for potential swings. A sudden change in interest rate expectations can cause dramatic market moves, leading to gains or losses.

Growth vs. value stocks: Lower rates typically benefit high-growth stocks like tech (which took off like a rocket in 2024), while higher rates can benefit dividend-paying and value stocks. If rate cuts stay paused longer than investors are expecting, we could see a pivot.

Bonds and fixed income: If rates stay higher for longer, bonds and other fixed-income investments would also remain more attractive, since they offer stable returns with less risk than stocks. Fixed-income investments can play an important role in a portfolio (especially during uncertain times).

What to do now:

- Stick to long-term investing strategies instead of reacting to short-term rate expectations.

- Consider rebalancing your portfolio if you currently own mostly stocks in sectors that rely on lower rates to thrive.

- If you're new to investing, don't let volatility shake you — dollar-cost averaging can help smooth out market swings.

Rate Reality #4: The Job Market Could Stay Tight

Higher interest rates are meant to cool down inflation, but they can also put a damper on hiring and wage growth. However, with fewer rate cuts on the horizon, this already resilient job market could stay stronger for longer than previously expected.

Wages and job security: A strong job market means many workers could still see wage increases, but inflation may chip away at those gains. Some industries will keep raising pay to compete for talent, while others may hit a plateau. To stay ahead, employees should be proactive about negotiating raises — especially in fields where labor shortages persist.

Hiring trends: Higher borrowing costs could make companies more hesitant to expand hiring, but widespread layoffs aren't a given. Industries that rely on heavy financing — like tech or manufacturing — may slow their hiring pace, while essential sectors like healthcare and utilities are likely to keep adding jobs. Some employers may also lean more on part-time or contract roles to control costs without cutting headcount.

Opportunities for job seekers: Industries that depend on consumer spending and corporate financing — like retail and tech — may slow hiring, while recession-resistant fields such as healthcare and utilities could remain strong. Job seekers should prioritize industries that thrive in high-rate environments and consider upskilling or pivoting to roles with more long-term stability.

What to do now:

- If you've been considering switching jobs, take advantage of a still-resilient (but weakening) hiring market before conditions tighten.

- If inflation is cutting into your paycheck, now is a good time to negotiate a raise or explore additional income streams.

- Pay attention to economic trends in your industry — sectors hit hardest by high borrowing costs could see slower growth and job cuts.

Navigating Your Finances While the Fed Waits

The Fed's cautious approach to rate cuts means we're in a "wait and see" period, but that doesn't mean you should sit still.

If you're borrowing, focus on minimizing debt and securing the best rates available now.

If you're saving, take advantage of high yields before they disappear.

If you're investing, stay patient and stick to a long-term strategy.

If you're job hunting, be proactive while there are still opportunities.

Understanding how Fed policy impacts your financial life gives you the power to make smart moves before the rest of the market catches up. Stay informed, stay flexible, and keep making choices that put your financial future first.

