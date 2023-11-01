What Fast Scaling Start-Ups Need to Know About their 401(k) Options

By Breene Murphy, President at Carbon Collective Investing

In the early days of a startup, your focus is on keeping costs low and finding your product market fit. Get that revenue, earn the $1 million in ARR for the Series A. But, as you grow, you need to make sure you have strong benefits to attract and retain the right people.

Here, I’m going to focus in on a pretty challenging, but very rewarding, area of benefits: 401(k) plans.

A lot of startup founders may be daunted by the administration that goes along with a 401(k). Rollovers take forever and that one employee is afraid you lost a $45k check. You can’t get decent mission aligned investments. The educational materials don’t work. And worst, they don’t run compliance well for you, and maybe you’ve run afoul of the DoL and failed one of the Non-Discrimination Testings.

What is important to understand about being a fiduciary

We are in a retirement crisis. The government wants these tax-advantaged investment accounts to pay off with more and more financially stable citizens. And so the plan sponsor (incredibly fancy term for an organization that runs a retirement plan) is personally liable as the fiduciary on this plan.

So it’s key that you understand your fiduciary responsibility (and liability) for being a good plan sponsor. There’s a lot of rules, but three main priorities are:

Offer investment options that mitigate risk (and you need to choose a good default) Increase plan participation (having many employees contribute in the plan) Increase deferrals rates (people in the plan invest a large amount)

Bottom line:

Principles for Evaluating 401(k) providers for Fast Scaling Startups

Knowing what you know above about being a fiduciary may raise the stakes for you. And they should, this is an important role, and there are some key ways to think about a transition:

What investments are in my employees best interest

Classically, this has meant low-cost target date funds. This is the gold standard for default options (fancily known as the qualified default investment alternative QDIA) and is usually what people get if they don’t make any selections when they get their 401(k).

The TL;DR on target date funds is that they are a full portfolio option with stocks and bonds that gets gradually more conservative as you get closer to retirement date. So if you’re retiring in 2050, you may have a fund that’s 80 stocks and 20 percent bonds, but in 2045, it will have gotten more conservative, and include something closer to 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds.

It should be noted that at Carbon Collective Investing, we believe that a truly fiduciarily responsible plan needs climate friendly options, ones that remove the energy transition risk (From 2010-2021, the coal index dropped 99%, and was delisted, what happens when that occurs with methane/natural gas or oil?), while still keeping portfolio options.

There are additional fund list options too. The goal is to have more options for people to create their own portfolio. This typically means breaking apart a portfolio to offer variations of component funds. This may include index funds (like an SP 500), active management stock funds in different classes and styles, bond funds. In this expanded list, we sometimes see people add a stock ESG fund too, but if someone does want a stock ESG fund, they may want a corresponding bond fund too so they are able to create

What systems integrate

If you’re at a fast scaling start up, you don’t have time to deal with lots of manual data entry, especially if you’re adding paygroups and onboarding and offboarding hundreds of people. So picking a recordkeeping software that integrates with payroll is crucial, especially if you’re upgrading payroll/hris systems too. A lot of people decide to use PEOs for this reason, but that often results in higher costs and less investment options and employee education.

Matching + Safe harbor

As you scale, the question comes up about a match. Generally this is the largest direct expense an employer faces related to a 401(k). This often opens up the option to become a safe harbor plan and reduce your compliance testing needs,

3% non-elective contribution (no employee matching necessary), which the Workforce & Organization Research Center argues is more equitable, or

4% elective match. Employees will only get the employer contribution if they contribute too.

But getting back to costs for the decision, if the company decides:

3% non-elective contribution (making their plan a safe harbor plan)

With 100 employees (let’s make the math easy here)

At $100,000 average

That’s $10 million in salaries

And an additional $300,000 in expenses

Is that $300k the best use of money? If employee retention is an issue, then it very well might be.

Additionally, if the company decides on a 3% non-elective contribution or a 4% match and making the plan a safe harbor plan, HR compliance will be made quite a bit simpler.

Deferral Rates

Deferral Rates are the amount an employee sets aside to contribute to their 401(k), typically as a percentage of salary. The average default deferral rate is 6% according to SHRM.

As you scale, you’re likely to have a higher percentage of employees that are not going to be highly compensated employees (making more than $150k a year), and likely still contributing, so your odds of passing compliance are good even if you don’t have a safe harbor. And even if you don’t have a safe harbor, looking at deferral rates as a way to align the long term financial security of your employees is a worthwhile discussion.

Just look up an average employee in Forbes’ retirement calculator. I modeled an average employee who is…

35 years old

Earning $120k a year

Already has $25k saved up

Wants to retire at 67

Saves and invest 10% of income

Wants to retire on 90% of income (the inflation adjusted equivalent)

Earning 7% on portfolio, against 2% inflation (low for what we’re currently seeing but good for now), and 4% in retirement

The results:

Employee has $1.7 million at the start of retirement…

… and it lasts until 82 years old

… when people in our generation may start to live much, much longer lives

In the best interest of employees, I believe we need to be bolder in deferral rates.

Fiduciary responsibility

As a plan sponsor, you have fiduciary responsibility of the administration and the investments in the plan. Do you still want to take fiduciary responsibility? If you’d like to derisk, here are three main ways:

3(38) Investment advisor. They have discretionary investment authority and reduce your investment liability.

They have discretionary investment authority and reduce your investment liability. 3(21) investment advisor. Tend to be a light version of 3(38) and 3(16), where they make recommendations for investments (but don’t hold discretionary authority) and help with the accuracy of the administration of the plan and fulfilling reporting requirements, like the annual Form 5500.

Tend to be a light version of 3(38) and 3(16), where they make recommendations for investments (but don’t hold discretionary authority) and help with the accuracy of the administration of the plan and fulfilling reporting requirements, like the annual Form 5500. 3(16) fiduciary. In short, they help with the accuracy of the contributions of the plan. (often a TPA will take this role, but increasingly, we’re seeing recordkeepers take this like at Forusall and Vestwell)

In short, they help with the accuracy of the contributions of the plan. (often a TPA will take this role, but increasingly, we’re seeing recordkeepers take this like at Forusall and Vestwell) More on ERISA : https://www.carboncollective.co/401k/erisa-fiduciary

More on differences (as the above is greatly simplified): https://smartasset.com/investing/3-38-fiduciary-3-16-fiduciary-3-21-fiduciary

Cost

There are so many ways to evaluate cost on a 401(k) plan including:

Recordkeeping fees. Typically it comes with two main ones (administrative and participant, but may include custody fees and an onboarding fee): Administration fees. A fee for the administration of the plan, it has become more normal to have a flat fee based on your size, but it can be a percent of assets. Participant fees. This is to make sure the recordkeepers are compensated by employee too. Custody fees. This is just for custody of investments (actually holding and keeping track of them, in less fancy terms). Usually it’s a few basis points, but often gets bundled into other plans. Onboarding fee. Basically the cost to get a plan live. It is quite some work on the recordkeeping end.

Typically it comes with two main ones (administrative and participant, but may include custody fees and an onboarding fee): A fee for the administration of the plan, it has become more normal to have a flat fee based on your size, but it can be a percent of assets. This is to make sure the recordkeepers are compensated by employee too. This is just for custody of investments (actually holding and keeping track of them, in less fancy terms). Usually it’s a few basis points, but often gets bundled into other plans. Fund fees. You might think that fees on funds aren’t an issues, but this is a core fiduciary responsibility to make sure you have inexpensive options so the fees don’t eat away at your employees investment performance. The two key mistakes I see most often are using the standard class shares of Fidelity’s Freedom Funds which have a ~ .74% fees as opposed to their much cheaper institutional version at 0.08%, and T. Rowe Price’s target date options are north of 0.5%.

You might think that fees on funds aren’t an issues, but this is a core fiduciary responsibility to make sure you have inexpensive options so the fees don’t eat away at your employees investment performance. The two key mistakes I see most often are using the standard class shares of Fidelity’s Freedom Funds which have a ~ .74% fees as opposed to their much cheaper institutional version at 0.08%, and T. Rowe Price’s target date options are north of 0.5%. Advisory fees. 3(38) investment advisors charge this fee and the “[c]urrent thinking is that 50 basis points is a reasonable estimate of savings to investors as a result of eliminating conflicted advice” according to CPA Journal (aka the plan auditors)

Now, there are choices how you have the fees paid, by the company or the employees. What we normally see is that the plan administration is covered by the company. The fund fees and the advisory fees covered by the employees (or plan assets). The one that we see a toss up on is the participant fees. That is nice to pay for the employee, but it will increase the company expense on the 401(k) administration.

Auditors, When Do I Need One?

When your plan reaches 100 employees, you need to have it audited annually. Normal pricing is in the $12-20k range and it’s important to fill out the “long form” in the Form 5500. This is a Department of Labor requirement and a mild headache for larger employers.

Do I Need a TPA (Third Party Administrator)?

A third party administrator does plan design, administration, and consulting behind the scenes especially on profit-sharing and matching. This is separate from your recordkeeper (the software you log into like Vanguard/Ascensus).

A TPA is usually brought in for special circumstances: to help with complexity like acquisitions, to help with small business owner tax savings or to fix problems (I have a friend Jordan Cross at CrossPlans who says “I specialize in broken toys”).

Now, whether you need one is related to the complexity of your plan. For most fast scaling startups, probably not. You have a large enough team where non-owners and non-highly compensated employees are contributing enough for the plan to pass non-discriminatory testing.

But… if you are including acquisitions or you have compliance issues that need to be corrected, then a TPA could be really useful.

Acquisitions are unique because it means the employer may have multiple paygroups to organize, and getting a TPA here is very helpful.

Now What? My Door Is Always Open

Running a 401(k) can be dizzying, especially for a fast growing start up, where you’re likely more focused on talent, performance, and culture. But don’t forget that a well run 401(k) can have a huge positive impact on your employees long term well being, it’s an incredibly valuable benefit that plays an important role in the long term financial security of the citizens of this country.

If you have questions, I love chatting about them. My door is always open, and I have free 401(k) strategy sessions if you’re interested.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.