What to Expect From Zimmer Biomet's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $19.4 billion, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) operates as a medical technology company worldwide. Founded in 1927, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, S.E.T. products, trauma products. The company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Monday, May 5, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ZBH to report a profit of $1.77 per share, down 8.8% from a profit of $1.94 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing in one quarter. In the previous quarter, it reported EPS of $2.31, which surpassed the consensus estimates marginally.

For the current year 2025, analysts expect ZBH to report EPS of $8.22, up 2.8% from $8 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 7.5% year-over-year to $8.84 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, ZBH shares have fallen 19.5%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.8% returns and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 4.6% decline over the same time frame.

ZBH shares fell 5.1% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 6. The company reported a 4.3% year-over-year increase in its net sales, which amounted to approximately $2 billion. Additionally, the company also announced an agreement to acquire Paragon 28, which expands its S.E.T. business to be larger than our Hip business and grow at a much faster pace.

