What to Expect from Williams Companies's Earnings

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Williams Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

The announcement from Williams Companies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 4.82% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Williams Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.42 0.38 0.48 EPS Actual 0.47 0.43 0.43 0.59 Price Change % 5.0% 0.0% 4.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies were trading at $58.8 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Williams Companies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Williams Companies.

Analysts have given Williams Companies a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $60.86, indicating a potential 3.5% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kinder Morgan, Energy Transfer and MPLX, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kinder Morgan, with an average 1-year price target of $28.2, suggesting a potential 52.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 60.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MPLX, with an average 1-year price target of $58.8, suggesting a potential unchanged.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kinder Morgan, Energy Transfer and MPLX, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Williams Companies Neutral -1.47% $1.56B 3.91% Kinder Morgan Neutral 10.39% $2.15B 2.33% Energy Transfer Buy -4.83% $4.01B 2.87% MPLX Outperform 6.17% $1.26B 7.94%

Key Takeaway:

Williams Companies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Williams Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Williams Companies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.47% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, Williams Companies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

